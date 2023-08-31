Beauty Couch’s Boyfriend Reportedly Arrested In Connection With Her Murder

Investigators in St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana have reportedly arrested the boyfriend of 22-year-old Beauty “Katera” Couch, a popular roller skating influencer, who was found dead in Austell, Georgia near a vehicle engulfed in flames Aug. 23.

On Aug. 25, detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Proactive Enforcement Unit (STPSO) arrested Couch’s boyfriend, 21-year-old Eugene Louis-Jocques, in the Slidell area of St. Tammany Parish, officials from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a release. Louis-Jocques was reportedly wanted for charges of murder, arson and aggravated assault in connection to Couch’s death.

Authorities found Couch’s body near a fiery vehicle last week.

Members from the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force contacted the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office to locate Louis-Jocques after they discovered Couch’s body in a woodline near Joe Jerkins Blvd and Landers Street in Austell, Georgia last Wednesday. She was located just a few steps away from a fiery vehicle, which Cobb County detectives later discovered she owned and operated.

Alex Hayes, a representative with the Austell Police Department, told local news station WSB-TV that they may not have found Couch’s body if they did not go back to thoroughly search the area. “And if the car wasn’t set on fire, it could’ve been years before it was found,” Hayes added.

Officials from the U.S. Marshal Task Force believed Jocques had ties to St. Tammany Parish and launched a search investigation alongside St. Tammany Parish officials to find him. According to the release, detectives from the STPSO Proactive Enforcement Unit identified several areas within the Slidell area that Louis-Jocques was possibly frequenting. On Friday, at around 4:40 p.m., officials found the 21-year-old driving near Oak Harbor Boulevard and Landmark Drive. After they conducted a traffic stop, authorities arrested Louis-Jocques and booked him into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center as a fugitive. He’s awaiting extradition to Georgia.

“Let the message be that we do not take kindly to people who think they can commit a crime elsewhere and try to hide in St. Tammany Parish,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “We were happy to help our counterparts in Georgia by locating this suspect and taking him into custody so he may face justice and Miss Couch’s family can begin to receive closure during this difficult time.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at 770-499-4111.

Who was Beauty “Katera” Couch?

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, Couch, who also went by Beauty Katera on Instagram, amassed over 149,000 followers with her fun rolling skating dance routines and content. Earlier this month, the beautiful influencer instructed a rolling skating class for fans in Riverdale, Georgia.

Couch’s mother, Kimberly, told WSB-TV, that she was shocked by her daughter’s tragic passing. The grieving matriarch described the young skater as “a sweet girl” who “never bothered nobody.”

Kimberly added, “She was a friend to everybody. She loved going skating. She loved going to work. She loved her clothes. She loved wearing her hair so pretty. They took a part of my life from me. They took a part of my heart. I want them to pay for what they did to my baby.”

