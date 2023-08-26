MadameNoire Featured Video

Authorities in Austell, Georgia suspect foul play in the death of Beauty Kertera Couch, a 22-year-old roller-skating influencer, who was found dead near a vehicle engulfed in flames Aug. 23.

On Wednesday, the Austell Fire Department found the popular influencer after they were dispatched to Joe Jerkins Blvd and Landers Street for a brush fire, according to a news release published by the Cobb County Police Department Facebook page Aug. 24.

When officials arrived, they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames and quickly extinguished the fiery automobile. After gathering registration details, Austell Police said they went to the address where the vehicle was registered. Upon arrival, they were informed that the owner’s daughter, Couch, was the primary driver and had not been seen since the previous morning. Officials conducted a thorough search of the area where the vehicle was discovered and located the social media star’s body in the woodline. The cause of her death still remains unclear.

Now, Austell police have launched a homicide investigation into Couch’s death, as they suspect foul play was involved. Alex Hayes, a representative with the Austell Police Department, told local news station WSB-TV, that if they had not gone back to the scene of the fire to search for more clues, they may never have found Couch’s body. “And if the car wasn’t set on fire, it could’ve been years before it was found,” Hayes added.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at 770-499-4111.

Couch, who also went by Beauty Katera on Instagram, amassed over 149,000 followers with her fun rolling skating dance routines and content. Earlier this month, the beautiful influencer instructed a rolling skating class for fans in Riverdale, Georgia.

Couch’s mother, Kimberly, told WSB-TV that she was shocked by her daughter’s tragic passing. The grieving matriarch described the young skater as “a sweet girl” who “never bothered nobody.”

Kimberly added, “She was a friend to everybody. She loved going skating. She loved going to work. She loved her clothes. She loved wearing her hair so pretty. They took a part of my life from me. They took a part of my heart. I want them to pay for what they did to my baby.”

A Facebook user named Miya Love Hers pled for anyone with details on Couch’s death to come forward.

“If y’all know my baby cousin and have any answers to what happened please contact us,” the user penned Aug. 24. “We want answers!!!!!”

Couch brought joy and a breath of fresh air to Instagram with her raw and honest transparency posts.

On July 27, the Cobb County native opened up about the scrutiny she often faced online due to her weight and physique. After one of her skating videos went viral on Facebook, Couch said she was shocked to see adults commenting on her weight and appearance.

“This video going crazy right now on Facebook (I’ve never been like huge on Facebook fr). The amount of adults commenting on my outfit and my weight is lowkey scary,” she captioned the viral video.

“This is why I value seeing people [do] what they love. The world is not a nice place, and I’m here to say, although I’m not the first one to say it. YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL REGARDLESS OF WHAT PEOPLE SAY!”

The kind skater told fans that over time, she learned to love her “thickness” and that she would never “belittle” herself “because of people on the internet.”

Couch added, “I’m bigger than them and still okay with wearing what I want! I [used] to think I have to be so concerned about everyone and what they had to say, but I love doing what makes me happy! I appreciate everyone that accepts me for who I am.”

MADAMENOIRE sends our prayers to Couch’s family during this difficult time.

