MadameNoire Featured Video

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, the most fly parents around, reportedly just welcomed their second bundle of joy.

According to sources, Rihanna and A$AP are basking in the arrival of another son. Insiders told TMZ that the famous and fashionable couple’s second child was born Aug. 3 in Los Angeles.

Baby number two reportedly has a name that begins with an “R,” making him right in line with everyone else in the family. In addition to Robyn Rihanna Fenty and A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Athelston Mayers, the couple’s first son is baby RZA Athelston Mayers, 15 months. The latter’s first name, pronounced “Rizza,” is a nod to the Wu-Tang clan founder of the same moniker.

Rihanna shared her second pregnancy with the world during her epic Super Bowl Halftime show in February.

Since then, the mama of two has sported many maternity outfits as memorable as when she carried RZA. She and Rocky celebrated their first son‘s birthday in May with a Wu-Tang-inspired bash. Around that time, RZA’s name was revealed, and his Fenty mogul mama shared photos from her first maternity shoot. Rihanna glistened from head to toe and posed nearly nude — leaving her baby bump prominently and proudly displayed.

Rihanna and Rocky have been open about how transformative and enamoring parent life has been.

“Oh, my God, it’s legendary,” the singer gushed about motherhood in British Vogue’s March 2023 cover story. “It’s everything. You really don’t remember life before. That’s the craziest thing ever. You literally try to remember it – and there are photos of my life before – but the feeling, the desires, the things that you enjoy, everything; you just don’t identify with it because you don’t even allow yourself mentally to get that far because it doesn’t matter.”

In a January Apple Music interview, Rocky highlighted that being in “the dad club” was an “unexplainable” feeling.

“But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby,” he said. “And I can’t even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I’m so thankful. God is good, man.”

The “DMB” rapper also featured his family dynamic with Rihanna and RZA in his recent Beats by Dre advertisement, his commercial directorial debut.

Congrats to the couple on their newly expanded family. We wish Rihanna, Rocky, RZA and baby “R” love, health and happiness.