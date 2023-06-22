MadameNoire Featured Video

A$AP Rocky proudly let his 16.9 million Instagram followers know that every day is Father’s Day when it comes to spending time with his son RZA, and the baby boy’s mother, a radiant and pregnant Rihanna.

Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, posted clips and snapshots of the chilled out day his family shared together in bed. One of the photos captured the 34-year-old rapper sound asleep with RZA, 13 months. Another showed Rihanna cuddled up with the couple’s firstborn as she peered at the camera.

Like many of the musicians’s respective photo dumps in the last six months, Rocky’s Father’s Day post included the cutest snapshot of RZA’s joyful smile. One of the videos in the post was of the 13-month-old laying toward the end of the bed and attentively watching a children’s show about shapes.

In another video, Rocky encouraged Rihanna to show off her baby bump for the camera. He playfully said, “Lemme see, girl, poke it out,” as the mother-to-be lightheartedly giggled by his side.

While Rocky has nothing close to a dad bod, the rapper patted his stomach and jokingly compared it to Rihanna’s burgeoning belly. He said, “We matching too.” She then laughed and responded, “Shut up! You wish!”

There was only one outlier within posts of the family’s fun day in bed. It was a snapshot that showed Rocky as he held RZA and planted a kiss on Rihanna’s baby bump. The Fenty mogul sported the biggest smile. The photo captured the latter as she reached her arm over to lay her hand gently on Rocky’s back.

“Every day- Father’s Day,” the rapper captioned the collection of moments.

“The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father’s Day, nerd,” Rihanna penned in the comments.

Rocky gushed about fatherhood in an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe in January.

The “DMB” rapper said being in “the dad club” was an “unexplainable” feeling. He emphasized that he couldn’t wait to spend time with his family at the end of every day.

“But it honestly helps you get home to your family and get home to your baby,” he said on fatherhood. “And I can’t even explain it, man. You come home to heaven every day. I’m so thankful. God is good, man.”

Rihanna revealed her pregnancy with the couple’s second child during her Super Bowl Halftime performance in February.

