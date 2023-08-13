MadameNoire Featured Video

A Brooklyn grand jury charged and indicted the teenager who allegedly stabbed O’Shae Sibley while the professional dancer was voguing outside the Bolla Market Mobile Station in Coney Island.

During a press conference Aug. 10, Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced that 17-year-old Dmitriy Popov was indicted and charged with a count of second-degree murder as a hate crime for the dancer’s fatal stabbing.

Sibley, a Black gay man from Philadelphia, was a beloved dancer with the Ailey Extension dance company. Gonzalez said he believes the rising star was targeted because of his race and sexuality. According to the attorney, Popov allegedly hurled “anti-black and homophobic slurs” at Sibley as he was voguing to Beyoncé with a group of friends on July 29.

On Thursday, the legal aid vowed to seek justice for Sibley’s family.

“We promised the family that we would have a vigorous and thorough prosecution to hold this offender who is 17-years-old, accountable for his deadly deeds on that day. The entire community has been victimized by this senseless victimization of Mr. Sibley. This crime, while clearly impacting his family and loved ones, has impacted the entirety of Brooklyn and the entirety of the city.”

Dmitriy Popov was arrested for the stabbing on Aug. 4.

During the press conference, Gonzalez did not mention Popov’s name. Still, NYPD Police Chief Joe Kenny announced that the teen was apprehended Aug. 4. Detectives were able to identify Popov using surveillance footage that captured the fatal stabbing right outside of the Bolla Market Mobile Station on Coney Island Avenue and Avenue P.

According to the police Chief, Sibley and a group of friends were returning from New Jersey when they stopped at the Mobile station for gas. As they waited to refuel their vehicle, the dancer and his crew began voguing to Beyoncé’s music outside the car. Upset by the joyous occasion, Popov and a group of friends started taunting and harassing Sibley and his crew, shouting at them to stop dancing.

The 17-year-old suspect allegedly shouted anti-Black and homophobic slurs at the professional dancer and his friends before the two groups met in a heated verbal exchange. The confrontation quickly spiraled out of control when Popov allegedly stabbed Sibley through the left side of his chest, puncturing his heart. The dancer was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

If convicted, Popov could face up to 20 years in prison for Sibley’s tragic death.

While reflecting on the senseless hate crime, Sibley’s twin sisters Destiny and Dezirah told Pix 11 News that they hope everyone involved in the vicious attack is held accountable for the loss of their brother.

“This is like a nightmare that we’ll never be able to wake up from. Our brother can’t be here tomorrow,” Dezirah told Pix 11 News Aug. 10. “No one attempted to stop anything or de-escalate the situation.”

