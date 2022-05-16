MadameNoire Featured Video

A Black family near Dallas was on the receiving end of a hate crime incident involving a 9-year-old white boy on May 14. Viral video footage of the startling event captured the young boy charging at the family’s home with a whip in hand and banging on their front door.

TMZ identified the place of residence as the home of Carissa and Dee Nash. They told authorities that the boy went to the same school as their daughter and son. After knocking and whipping at the door a few times, Carissa can be seen frantically opening the front door and yelling at the boy to leave the property.