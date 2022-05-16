A Black family near Dallas was on the receiving end of a hate crime incident involving a 9-year-old white boy on May 14. Viral video footage of the startling event captured the young boy charging at the family’s home with a whip in hand and banging on their front door.
TMZ identified the place of residence as the home of Carissa and Dee Nash. They told authorities that the boy went to the same school as their daughter and son. After knocking and whipping at the door a few times, Carissa can be seen frantically opening the front door and yelling at the boy to leave the property.
“Little boy, you better get your ass up and off my porch before I call the police, beating on my door like this!” she shouts in the video that was caught on their security camera.” I will call the police, you need to leave. Don’t you ever beat on my God damn door like that, GO!
In a second Instagram post, the Nashes talked about the events that transpired leading up to the argument. They said the young boy accused their daughter of attacking him during an altercation that occurred as the kids were walking home from school. According to their daughter, she and a group of Black classmates were walking with the boy when he began hitting the kids with his skateboard and yelling “racial slurs.”
“Some of those kids that he said those slurs to were brothers and sisters. So those kids proceeded to basically attack him, I wasn’t there. I don’t know exactly what’s happened,” said Dee during the lengthy video. Carissa’s daughter told her that the kid grew angry when she began fighting back out of self-defense.
“He didn’t like it. And when she defended herself, another kid ended up pushing him into some water. When he got up, you know, the first person he saw was my daughter and he attacked her.”
Ultimately, officers told the family that there was nothing that could be done about the boy’s harassing behavior.