MadameNoire Featured Video

An Arkansas State trooper sidetracked a vehicle on the interstate containing a Black mother and her 18-year-old twins racing to the emergency room.

Trooper Montae Hernandez bumped the vehicle’s back right wheel on I-630 and forced the SUV to spin out of control In dash cam footage of the incident.

The trooper repeated, “We got a PIT, we got a PIT,” after the short, intense chase. The acronym stands for a “precision immobilization technique,” which is a method law enforcement may use stop vehicles on the road.

Tahirah Hart and her twin daughters, Kenochia and Keochia Moss, were visibly and audibly shaken up as Hernandez instructed them to get their hands up. One of them violently screamed while another yelled for help and stepped out of the car.

Hart told KATV that chest pain and discharge a month after surgery made her ask her children to take her to the hospital.

“While we was on our way, my left arm went numb,” Hart explained. “I had a shooting pain, and my left hand went numb, and I told my baby Kenochia to hurry up and get me there.”

Describing the terrifying moment when the trooper hit them, Kenochia said, “I’m thinking I hit somebody, then the car turned around, I just saw a whole bunch of guns and flashlights pointed at me.”

“He’s screaming get out of the car … I was shaking. IT felt like I couldn’t even walk. I was so scared.”

Little Rock Police pursued the SUV for five miles before Trooper Hernandez got involved.

Kenochia reportedly accelerated when the police were on her tail and got up to 115 miles per hour. The teen allegedly drove past two hospitals. Her mother claims she was told to go to the hospital where she had surgery if complications occurred.

“In this case, the motorist should have pulled over for law enforcement, who have emergency medical training and who could have aided in safe transport to the closest medical facility,” an Aug. 2 press release from the Arkansas State Police reportedly stated. “Driving to the emergency room does not give someone a free pass to speed, violate laws and endanger the public.”

RELATED CONTENT: “St. Louis Woman Gets 12 Charges After Car Chase With Sister’s Stolen Vehicle”