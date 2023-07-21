MadameNoire Featured Video

K. Michelle is in love with her natural booty and beautiful body.

The R&B songstress turned country crooner shared tantalizing snapshots of herself in a light-colored jumpsuit July 19. The skin-tight one-piece clung to the former Love & Hip Hop star’s slim-thick physique. It had a low-cut V-neck and an even more plunging back that showed lots of the singer’s skin.

The most eye-catching thing in the picture was K. Michelle’s plump and prominent butt, which the jumpsuit displayed perfectly for the camera.

The singer’s post included a coy message that said, “I am no one’s peace. I am a menace to society.”

“No silicone!! Tuh! That’s grown woman cellulite and real life! I’m healthy and glowing,” K. Michelle declared in her caption.

The musician’s latest post is an amazing reflection of how far she’s come in her body acceptance journey. The Instagram upload comes after years of battling her self-image and fighting for her health.

The I’m The Problem singer finished the final round of her butt injections removal process in 2020. Her journey to remove “Betsy “– the name she gave her enhanced booty — began in 2018. At that time, the singer explained that she thought her butt injections were “poppin'” until she became riddled with related health issues.

Ahead of her first surgery, K. Michelle reflected on how insecurities led her to get her butt done.

“It was a temporary bandage on some issues with me and it felt good at the moment. Now, I just want to be me — who my mama made me. This thing is heavy and I want it off. And I want my butt back. I would tell my little girls, ‘You might see some changes and some things you want to do to yourself, but think long and hard because this is what I did and this is what I had to do and spend all that money to reverse it, just to get back to me.'”

The singer has clapped back at body shamers on several instances. She trolled the internet’s shady instigators about her “new” face in December 2020. Then, when fans said she was “unrecognizable” in June 2021, the singer posted a photo of her face and bluntly stated, “I’m just pretty. Get over it.”

K. Michelle reminded her bullies that her long and difficult removal process was no laughing matter, as the health complications she endured were almost fatal. The “V.S.O.P.” singer even set Wendy Williams straight after the former talk show host made distasteful comments about her body.

K. Michelle has had to fight a lot of battles, but we’re glad her body is no longer one of them. We love to see her embrace her beauty and “no silicone” freedom.

RELATED CONTENT: “Twitter Has Rasheeda Trending Over How She Did K. Michelle Dirty On ‘Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta'”