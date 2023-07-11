MadameNoire Featured Video

Twitter users have rampantly slung Rasheeda Frost’s name across the platform as they’ve questioned whether she ever apologized to her former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta co-star, K. Michelle.

The conversation kicked off after a Twitter user broached the topic July 8. Longtime L&HH fans may recall that Rasheeda didn’t believe the domestic violence allegations K. Michelle raised during the Atlanta franchise’s first season. Viewers were kept in the dark about the abuser’s identity, but it was later revealed that it was Mickey “Memphitz” Wright. The latter — a music producer — was K. Michelle’s ex-boyfriend and the then-spouse of Toya Wright, Rasheeda’s friend.

The July 8 tweet made its rounds on Twitter and got over 4.1 million views since it was shared.

K. Michelle even replied to the post and wrote, “Fuck her,” about her former co-star.

Rasheeda’s name has been trending on Twitter since.

Many online users condemned her and demanded that the self-proclaimed “Boss Chick” issue K. Michelle emotional reparations in the form of an apology for not believing the physical abuse she endured.

Clips of the women’s heated L&HH moments played within the Twittersphere. One of the most relevant was when Rasheeda cold-heartedly accused her fellow castmate of being a liar. The notion elicited an immediate and tearful response from K. Michelle, who then outlined Memphitz’s terrifying abuse.

Rasheeda questioned K. Michelle’s allegations again in another clip pulled from the Atlanta franchise’s first reunion.

The “liar” drama between Rasheeda and K. Michelle was disturbing and disappointing.

MADAMENOIRE has documented the women’s drama in the past, and honestly, the consensus remains the same.

K. Michelle should have received way more compassion and empathy about her domestic violence claims regardless of whether Memphitz was married to Toya. The treatment she received over such a sensitive topic was unwarranted and always will be.

Memphitz ultimately lost his defamation lawsuit against K. Michelle, Viacom and the production company behind L&HH. In the legal filings, the music producer admitted to when he put a pillow over the “V.S.O.P.” singer’s mouth and threatened to kill her son.

In 2020, K. Michelle said she’d never forget the traumatic time when so many called her a liar for coming forward about the abuse.

Do you think Rasheeda still owes K. Michelle an apology after all these years? Down below, read about how the women’s beef was bigger than just the two of them.

RELATED CONTENT: “Serious Question: Should Toya, Tamar And Rasheeda Apologize To K. Michelle?”