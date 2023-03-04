MadameNoire Featured Video

K. Michelle is singing with a whole new country twist. The Love & Hip-Hop star released “Country Love Song” with Justin Champagne marking one of her first country music singles.

Over the years, Michelle has teased creating country music and recently told PEOPLE about making her dream of pursuing a new genre a reality.

“Country music is who I am,” Michelle said. “If you got to live your life not being who you are, it’s going to always be a problem for you.”

Someone who inspired the singer was Blanco Brown, who found viral success with “The Git Up”. Back in 2021, K. Michelle picked up her country boots and moved back home to Tennessee.

“The people around me convinced me that it was time to live,” she told PEOPLE. “I just had been feeling so empty. I moved to Nashville, and it was the best experience of my life. I could live my life and it’s right up the street from my parents.”

“Country Love Song” is written by Andrew Jackson and Treddall Renner. Michelle said she knows that everyone is watching her transition into country music after releasing her final R&B album I’m The Problem.

As she continues her new musical journey, K. Michelle also continues her journey as a restaurateur in Atlanta. She’s cooking up a new eatery since closing out Puff & Petals back in 2020.

In 2021, she hosted a Lifetime series, My Killer Body With K. Michelle. The unscripted series focused on the star’s own recovery from body enhancements gone wrong and documented the journeys of other women who had traumatic cosmetic surgery experiences. At the time of its release, the Memphis-bred singer said she connected with some of the “bravest women” she’s ever encountered.

Mar. 4 marks the singer’s 41st birthday, and she’s hitting the stage in Atlanta for a two-night engagement closing out her R&B musical chapter.