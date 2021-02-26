MadameNoire Featured Video

After a distasteful comment Wendy Williams made about singer K. Michelle during the Hot Topics segment of her show swirled the internet yesterday, the “V.S.O.P.” singer took to her Instagram to share a long message to those who exploited the story by not giving the full context of Williams’ thoughts — which were mostly positive. As K. Michelle sees it, at this point she has no time, energy, or desire to be pit against another Black woman.

If you recall, while dancing to Cardi B’s “Up” a few days ago on Instagram Live, viewers saw a part of K. Michelle’s behind “drop” to the lower region of her shorts. Even though the singer has been very vocal about the years of silicone implant removal surgeries she underwent to restore her health, the video went viral with lots of mean-spirited comments thrown her way. Then, in yesterday’s episode of The Wendy Williams Show, people thought the host took things too far when she spoke about the possibility of K. Michelle, ” — leaving silicone on Idris Elba’s sheets.” Adding to her messiness, Williams threw in, “I love that story, that they were romantical at one point.”

Since the host’s inflammatory comment was just catty and inappropriate, many outlets added even more fuel to the fire by reporting on it. In a strong stance and effort to take the high road, last night K. Michelle shared a long message addressing what Williams said via her Instagram account.

“If you’re going to report the story report the whole thing blogs,” the singer said directly. Referring to the positive comments Williams had to say about her — instead of harboring on the distasteful soundbite that got picked up — K. Michelle continued, “She also said this. You needed a story that bad huh? You couldn’t post this part, the positive side. I will not be going off on another Black woman, I no longer get paid to do that. She cracked her jokes like much of you, and said what she said.”

Speaking on how she’s been transparent about her plastic surgery journey as a way to help others, the post continued, “I knew when I stepped out to help and wanted to teach women it wasn’t going to be an easy battle. I decided to be transparent and at least try to help a young woman be better than me. I’ve never run from my wrongs or rights, always stood 10 toes down or not at all. You do not have to like me, but in this, you will respect the courage and truth I’ve been willing to confront in front of you. I could’ve hid everything but it’s my truth. No fear. The test of true character is not what u do when it’s convenient but what u do when it’s uncomfortable. I have a gift and you can’t take that from me, and I’ve decided to use it for something bigger that you might not understand. No one will understand what’s it’s like to feel not so pretty, get a deal, follow your favs, and 6 years later wake up to death in your face. I knew no better. Today I’m just happy to be alive. I begged God if he let me live to see my son graduate I would be a better woman. I changed my life, but it’s crazy some people just won’t let me be.”

“I am nowhere on the scene,” the singer said about her usual avoidance of the limelight. Explaining what happened in the viral video, and shouting out her new country music album — which is set to be released later this year — the post wrapped up with, “I stay out of the way by choice. I think we all know that nothing deflated, there’s nothing to deflate. I have extra skin and am praying next week is my last surgery. To those of you who desire money and fame, I have them both — but they never truly made me happy. The beauty of this God has equipped me with finances to afford to correct this but there are women who can’t. It is my goal to help as many of them as possible. It is also my goal to open a genre of music up that African Americans have be greatly looked over, country music. I’m on my journey. Media, I know you have to do your job, but people are dying so just don’t make it so hard. ❤️ See you soon Wendy.”

Emphasizing the fact that despite Williams’ joke at her expense, the two women were are good terms. K. Michelle concluded with, “Definitely not a clap back, I don’t have a problem with this woman.”

