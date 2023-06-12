MadameNoire Featured Video

There’s a basketball love story brewing between Louisiana State University player Angel Reese and Florida State University player Cam’Ron Fletcher.

The Seminole guard revealed that the two are dating June 8. He posted a short snippet of Reese on his Instagram Stories that teased the duo’s romance. The 6-foot-7 guard recorded his baller girlfriend and told her to say hi to his 143,000 followers despite how she playfully yelled “Stop.”

In text written next to Reese on the screen, the Florida player gushed over her. He added two heart-eyes and a tongue emoji to boost his expressed affection.

Reese confirmed that the two are dating when she reciprocated Fletcher’s move that made them Instagram official.

The 6-foot-2 star athlete posted her romance in an even more revealing video shared on her Instagram Stories. Her clip showed Fletcher as he leaned in and kissed her cheek as he smiled from ear to ear. The 21-year-old lovebirds seemed particularly smitten with each other in the brief but tender clip.

Around the same time that video was recorded, Reese also shared another of the couple as they enjoyed each other’s company.

On Tuesday, June 6, the LSU forward posted a cute clip captured inside an airplane that used a viral audio stitched together on TikTok. The sound is of Beyoncé saying, “I am on to see my husband. I’m happy, I’m happy, to see my husband.”

Reese’s text on the screen suggested her relationship with Fletcher was an unexpected but welcome surprise.

“When I was only supposed to be catching flights not feelings but now I’m in first class to see my man.”

The relationship announcement came a few months after the internet speculated that Reese and rapper NBA YoungBoy were a couple.

In late March, Raphouse TV claimed that the “Make No Sense” artist got himself “a new girlfriend who goes to LSU & plays basketball.”

“I’m not this man GF. Please stop,” Reese tweeted in response to the false narrative March 23.

