Angel Reese of the LSU Tigers is projected to become the highest-paid athlete in women’s college basketball thanks to her recent NCAA champion win and mega brand deals.

According to the sports outlet On3, Reese gained a whopping 2 million followers across social media at the start of March Madness, bringing her name, age and likeness (NIL) evaluation to $1.3 million.

What is a NIL?

NIL refers to the way college athletes receive compensation. In 2021, the NCAA made it legal for athletes to profit off their likenesses, according to the Icon Source. Now, players like Reese can leverage their image to negotiate big brand deals and massive sponsorships. And leverage is just what the young baller is using to become the highest-paid athlete.

In February 2022, Reese and her brother Julian, who plays for the Maryland Terrapins, inked a NIL deal with Outback Steakhouse. The basketball sibling duo landed a brand ambassador role with the Australian-themed chain. Since then, Reese has scored 17 sponsorship deals with brands like Bose, Turbo Tax and Wingstop, according to a report by Sponsor United.

Angel Reese chose LSU because of their rich NIL program

During a recent interview with the Outta Pocket podcast, the 6-foot-3 baller said she was drawn to play for LSU because of its robust NIL program.

“When I came here on my visit, they had their own NIL program, and that was just something that have never seen before, where they can help me brand myself, help me with taxes, things you really don’t learn in school,” the Maryland native said. But “All money isn’t good money,” according to the NCAA champ. Reese is super selective about who she partners with.

“It might be a good price at the moment but do you see yourself actually wanting to authentically wear the brand? … If I’m not interested in it, it’s just like, why am I putting this fake stuff on my Instagram?” the women’s basketball star added.

With over 3 million followers across Twitter and Instagram, Reese is rolling in the dough. And even when she caught flack for taunting Caitlin Clark of the Iowa Hawkeyes, Reese stood her ground and still came out on top.

Earlier this month, the power forward led her LSU teammates to an NCAA victory against the Hawkeyes, delivering 15 points and ten rebounds throughout the game. LSU beat Iowa 102 – 85.

Congrats, Angel!

