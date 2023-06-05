MadameNoire Featured Video

Misa Hylton went into full-on mama bear mode in online posts that seemingly referenced her ex Diddy and their son Justin Combs’ recent DUI arrest.

The exasperated mother took to her Instagram Stories and shared a series of cryptic posts June 4. One of the clearest messages she shared to her over 528,000 followers was: “I’m not protecting no one anymore. Just my son [Justin].”

The 50-year-old fashion stylist and designer didn’t call out Diddy by name, but she made it clear that she thinks the father of seven is mainly responsible for her son’s arrest. She also referenced the musician mogul’s latest single, “Act Bad.”

Misa called out the “Bad Boy” and said she previously wanted to be a “Bad Girl” until she grew into the “intentional” woman she is today.

While she admitted that she’s not perfect, she said, “I chose to be a QUEEN, tried and true.”

“The statement ‘A fish rots from the head down’ means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization’s success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise,” she obscurely said about her co-parent. “The truth shall set you free,” she added in bold, red text.

The mother of three disparagingly called out Diddy’s entrepreneurship in the alcohol business in another post. Elsewhere in her rant, she also threw shade at the family-related reality TV show the mogul reportedly has in the works.

“I do realize clarity and context are important. You want to do reality TV? Ok, let’s be real, then. Let’s lay it all out then, starting from the top.”

A police officer arrested Justin, 29, for a DUI around 8 a.m. in Beverly Hills June 4, according to TMZ .

The officer apprehended Diddy’s eldest child after he reportedly ran a red light. After a “preliminary investigation” during the traffic stop, the policeman concluded he had enough “probable cause” and took the Power Book II: Ghost actor to jail.

Eyewitnesses captured photos of Justin’s interaction with the officer before he departed in the authority’s custody.

Justin was charged with a misdemeanor DUI, and his bond was set at $5,000.

There are no public details yet on whether the actor is still in custody.

