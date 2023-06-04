MadameNoire Featured Video

Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee and her “friend” Diddy looked extra cozy over the weekend.

On June 3, Yung Miami shared an Instagram post of her and the hit-making producer turning the hell up in an undisclosed location. Diddy and his rhinestone-clad muse posted up with stacks, bottles, ass, whips and homegirls during the turn-up. Yung Miami even shared a photo of the two engaging in a juicy kiss. Another photo showed the pretty brown mami and Diddy being driven in a boss-ass white SUV.

On the Instagram post, the “Twerkulator” rapper decidedly gave her followers “act bad advice.”

“Imma give y’all act bad advice 🆎.”

Diddy even grabbed handfuls of Yung Miami’s ass in another photo on the post.

The comments section lit up from the provocative photos with her friend.

“The girls going back outside !! Thanks again,” Coach Stormy wrote.

Model Winnie Harlow chimed in, “Whewww 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍.”

One fan wrote, “Caresha changing that man WHOLE WORLD ‼️‼️😂🤤🤤I LOVE IT. IM HERE FOR IT ‼️‼️.”

Another person noted that fans should be mindful of Yung Miami’s advice and that she was only acting “bad” with her bae.

“Please follow the act bad instructions. if you’re planning on acting bad. Move with caution she act bad with her nigga only. She is not for the streets 😮‍💨 Stay woke 😍”

Someone else pointed out Diddy’s reaction to Yung Miami, writing, “I done seen Diddy with a lot of women, but I ain’t never seen him like this with them 🥰😍🔥❤️❤️.”

On May 29, the “Act Bad” rapper posted a cheeky video to Instagram promoting Diddy’s new fire single with the City Girls and Queens rapper Fabolous.

Yung Miami had heads shook as she strolled through an unidentified lobby wearing a one-piece bathing suit with the song’s title across her chest, extended bundles and her clappas out.

“Bringing the mf heat 🔥🔥🔥🔥 #ACTBAD 😎”

Diddy also dropped a few stacks on the pretty Miami bombshell at Chanel on May 26. And the Chanel Mami gladly obliged her friend’s expensive taste.

The 29-year-old boss was undoubtedly living her best life.

In December, Yung Miami revealed that she was single after problematic media personality DJ Akademics called the young stunner a side chick.

Get the bag, Sis! We love to see it!