MadameNoire Featured Video

Tentatively titled Diddy +7 , a new celebrity family reality TV show is reportedly in the works for Hulu.

The alleged forthcoming show will feature the Love Records mogul as he fathers his seven kids. The “Gotta Move On” artist and his offspring have been spotted filming in Los Angeles and Miami, Page Six reports.

“It’s going to profile the entire family. They all have businesses — even the kids — and it will feature everyone,” a source informed the outlet. “[The show] is all about the dynamic of the family and how Diddy does it all with all the kids. They’re a real family, even all the baby mamas.”

Diddy reportedly filed a trademark application for a “reality-based television program” titled Diddy + 7 in May 2022, according to The Jasmine Brand.

Diddy + 7

The father of seven welcomed the newest addition to his brood in October 2022 with cyber security professional Dana Tran. The music mogul announced the birth of his daughter Love Sean Combs with a proud papa Twitter post in December.

In addition to being the infant’s father, Diddy shares twin daughters D’Lila and Jesse, 16, and son Christian, 24, with late model Kim Porter. The music mogul also adopted and raised Porter’s son, Quincy Brown, 31.

Diddy additionally shares daughter Chance, 17, with businesswoman Sarah Chapman and Justin, 29, with fashion stylist Misa Hylton.

The Bad Boy Records founder updates his followers on social media with his fatherhood wins and children’s successes. Diddy raved about himself and Christian [aka King Combs] in November when he and the 24-year-old budding rapper made history with their respective chart-topping songs. Christian’s single “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black hit No. 1 on Urban Radio the same week Diddy’s “Gotta Move On” single with Bryson Tiller “topped both the Billboard Adult R&B Airplay charts,” according to HipHopDX.

“The way you feel when you and your son do something that’s never been done and make history and go number 1 at the same time!! We sending this one out to all the fathers!! WE CAN DO THIS!!! LOVE LOVE LOVE,” Diddy penned on Instagram, HipHopDX detailed.

“Words can’t describe how proud I am of my son @KingCombs!! He put that work in!! They made him work harder and he worked harder!! Congratulations, I’m proud of you son!! I love you!!! #1 song on Urban Radio!!” the music mogul added on Twitter.

Earlier this month, the artist said, “NOTHING ELSE MATTERS! ❤️✨💫” in the caption of a photo of himself with his seven kids. Read more on Diddy’s fatherhood journey below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Diddy Share Sweet Family Snapshot With His 7 Kids On IG”