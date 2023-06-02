MadameNoire Featured Video

Samantha Lee Gibson is fed up with women talking shit about her mixed-race heritage.

This week, the mother of one, who is currently embroiled in a tumultuous divorce case with her ex-husband Tyrese, claimed that women don’t like her because of her Ecuadorian, Jamaican and white roots.

In her Instagram Live video, which LiveBitez reposted, Gibson said she was fed up with the unwarranted remarks about her multicultural heritage from hating ass women.

“Women be the hardest people on me,” Tyrese’s estranged wife said while folding clothes. “Yeah, men be hard, but it’s not like women.

The wannabe influencer continued, “Women be the worst ones saying this, that and the third for things that I cannot control. I had nothing to do with my birthing process. I had nothing to do with my mom and my dad getting together. Like I had nothing to do with it. So, for you to hate on me for being mixed absolutely does not make sense. Like all I’ve said is that I’m white, Black and Hispanic.”

Then, Lee began to mock the women who allegedly bad-mouthed her mixed background.

“‘Well, you said you Hispanic?’ Yes, because I’m mixed with Hispanic. ‘You have white in you?’ Yes, and I have black in me too. Look at Mom. You can’t control these things.”

Some social media users weren’t too quick to sympathize with Gibson’s rant. “Now, girl, nobody looks at you and think you’re mixed but carry on,” one user wrote underneath the video.

Another perplexed Instagrammer commented, “She really wanna say black women, but she know better.”

A third person chimed in, “Who said that!?”

Yikes.

Over the last year, Samantha Lee Gibson has had her hands full with her rocky divorce case against Tyrese. Lee, who shares a daughter with the Fast and Furious star, filed for divorce in 2020.

What do you think? Are her mixed-race concerns valid?

RELATED CONTENT: Tyrese And Samantha Gibson Announce Divorce After 4 Years Of Marriage