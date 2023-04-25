MadameNoire Featured Video

Tyrese is calling out the “racist” judge that has been overseeing his turbulent divorce case with his ex-wife Samantha Lee Gibson.

On April 24, the Fast and Furious actor took to Instagram with a video detailing his frustrating court battle led by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kevin M. Farmer in Atlanta.

Tyrese claims Judge Farmer called his ex-wife Samantha a “bitch”

In the 30-minute-long clip, Tyrese said he wanted nothing more than to have a relationship with his children, but the Baby Boy star claimed that Farmer’s “obvious” and “blatant” racism interfered with his right to a fair divorce trial.

“There are so many many things that have happened with my case. I’ve had to fight to have him literally do what’s according to the law,” the 44-year-old crooner and actor shared.

Then, further along in the confessional, Tyrese accused the Atlanta-based judge of calling his ex-wife a “bitch.”

“Now listen, we ain’t together no more. We have our share of issues, but I have never referred to the mother of my child as a bitch,” the father of two said. “To hear this man — this white man — on the bench, wearing a black robe, who is supposed to represent the law, to refer to my ex-wife and the mother of my child as a bitch. Why is he still on the stand?’”

Tyrese alleged that Judge Farmer let the B-word slip right in front of his attorney, Tanya Mitchell Graham.

The Fast and Furious star called on the help of the media and Black fathers to help support his case.

To fight for a fair divorce case, he called for the help of Black fathers, the Nation of Islam, attorney Ben Crump, Roland Martin, Martin Luther King III and other media personalities to join him at the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta on April 25, where his next court case will be held.

Before the start of the hearing, the star shared that he would meet with fans “for a prayer on behalf of the family law courts system that someway, somehow tends to lean in favor of the other side.”

While discussing Farmer’s alleged misconduct, Tyrese revealed that he and his attorney tried to have the judge “recused” from the case for being racist and his “unprofessionalism,” but they were unsuccessful.

“There were a bunch of things pertaining to the outcome of my case that he did that was literally illegal,” the “Lately” crooner added.

Towards the end of the video, the celeb gave a rundown of what would be discussed at Tuesday’s hearing. The singer told his 17 million followers he would challenge Samantha’s “motion for attorney’s fees.”

The actor said when he married his ex-wife in 2017, they signed a prenuptial agreement where they “clearly” agreed to handle their own legal fees in the event of their separation.

“We are 100 percent responsible for paying and covering our own legal fees. That’s what the prenuptial states. So, therefore, there should not be no discussion about who’s paying for legal fees,” Tyrese explained right before he described himself as a beacon of justice in the family court system.

“It takes a George Floyd to change the law. It takes a Tyrese to be vocal and outspoken about real shit that’s going on in the criminal justice system along with the family law courts system,” he added.

This isn’t the first time that Tyrese has had issues with Judge Farmer

This isn’t the first time Tyrese and the magistrate have bumped heads. In August 2022, Tyrese pissed off the Fulton County official while arguing with Samantha’s attorney during a hearing. Farmer is also the same judge that ordered the actor to pay over $10,000 in child support to his ex-wife in September.

Tyrese and Samantha Gibson filed for divorce in 2020. The former married couple shares a daughter named Soraya Gibson.

