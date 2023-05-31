MadameNoire Featured Video

Tasha K is knee-deep in her financial battle with Cardi B, but the infamous YouTuber is still finding the time to talk smack about other celebrities online.

The Unwine With Tasha K host took to Instagram on May 30 to poke fun at comedian Jess Hilarious. Tasha K, real name LaTasha Kebe, ruffled a few feathers when she reposted a video from Jess Hilarious that captured the Baltimore native making fun of her hair.

In the short clip, Jess tugged at her short tresses after taking her braids down. Unimpressed with her small amount of new growth, the comedian jokingly tried to convince herself that her hair grew underneath her protective style.

“Oh, there it goes,” she said as she pulled her natural coils. “It’s just the shrinkage.”

The hilarious video featured a voice-over narration that said, “When you thought your hair grew under your braids, but your new growth lied. Hair be the same length.”

Instead of laughing along with Jess, Tasha used the opportunity to throw shade at the funny internet star’s post. “Jess Hilarious hair GREW BACK & was HEALTHY. Who said it‼” the gossip blogger captioned the video. “Lies, you tell. She doing the comb over like razor chic of Atlanta.”

Social media users clap back at Taska K’s petty Jess Hilarious post.

The unsavory caption didn’t sit well with fans of Jess. Within seconds, supporters of the social media star cluttered Tasha’s comments section calling out her petty repost.

“What’s weird is posting her like you’re making fun of her, but she’s making fun of herself in the vid,” one Instagram user wrote. “This toxic black female stuff is getting old and especially at these big ages.”

Another fan penned, “This one ain’t working, Tasha. We fucks with Jess. She does her job like you do yours. Yours isn’t looking good today. We haven’t even heard what she said. Maybe, you want us to hear it. You want that publicity to pop for you good or bad…I get it. It’s business, but, uh, too many of us love her, and you can’t take really clown someone who clowns themselves first.”

One user dragged the scandalous YouTuber to hell and back. “Meanwhile, Tasha K’s head looks like a dirty tennis ball, and she got the audacity to be speaking on another woman,” the angry Instagrammer’s comment read.

Tasha K’s petty post comes just days after she reportedly filled out paperwork to file for bankruptcy amid her turbulent suit with Cardi B. She still owes the “WAP” rapper a whopping $4 million from the defamation suit she lost in March. If granted, the bankruptcy request won’t wipe out her debt owed to the Bronx bed femcee.

Instead, Tasha would be able to keep her assets and gossip blog business intact while she pays the hip-hop star under a court-approved payment plan. That’s only if Cardi’s legal reps agree to the repayment proposal.

“At the time of the filing, Tasha only had $95 in her Chase checking account,” the outlet reported. She’s also saddled with a mountain of debt. The smack-talking internet sensation’s debts include $14K to banks and American Express, $53K on her car, a remaining $3.38 million to Cardi, and an unknown amount of back taxes.

Yikes! This isn’t a good look for Tasha.

