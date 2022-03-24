MadameNoire Featured Video

YouTuber Tasha K is keeping her word on fighting the ruling given in her defamation lawsuit against Cardi B, which ordered her to pay the rapper $4 million.

Also known as @unwinewithtashak, Latasha Kebe and her legal team recently filed an appeal in an effort to overturn the case’s judgement.

A jury sided with Cardi and found Kebe liable for defamation of character, invasion of privacy through portrayal in a false light and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

“The above-named Defendants, Latasha Kebe and Kebe Studios LLC, appeal to the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit from the final judgment entered on February 17, 2022,” the appeal filing specified, according to court documents obtained by Radar Online. “Respectfully submitted this 17th day of March, 2022.”

In videos shared on the vlogger’s YoubTube, Kebe falsely claimed Cardi was a prostitute, used cocaine, cheated on her husband and various other harmful lies.

Shortly after the ruling, Kebe very publicly said that she would “spend as many years as I can to protect our right to voice our opinions,” and that she doesn’t have the money necessary to pay Cardi what’s owed.

“Listen, I ain’t got it. Don’t ask me for no money. I ain’t got it,” the social media personality said on ALLBLK’s Social Society. “But listen, we have business things in place that takes care of things like this. But of course, the appellate court and the supreme court is in process right now.”

The vlogger “has yet to file” a brief explaining why the case’s judgment should be reversed, Radar Online detailed.

