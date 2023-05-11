MadameNoire Featured Video

In the latest update of Cardi B’s successful defamation suit against blogger Tasha K, the “Up” rapper will collect checks from the infamous blogger’s Youtube residuals.

The “Up” rapper has received some of her awarded $4.2 million that she’s owed. Cardi contacted Youtube’s owner, Google, to see if any earnings could be rightfully transferred to her account.

The video streaming platform ended up having money in the bank for Tasha K, legally known as Latasha Kebe, and all $9,304.81 was sent to Cardi.

To get her money, the Grammy winner’s legal team sent a notice to Youtube about how all currently withheld funds must be sent to her directly.

“YOU ARE HEREBY COMMANDED to immediately hold all money, including wages, and other property, except what is known to be exempt, belonging to the Defendant or obligations owed to the Defendant named above beginning on the day of service of this summons and including the next 1,095 days.”

In April, MADAMENOIRE reported that Cardi’s motion to seize the vlogger’s property was signed off, with the Unwine with Tasha K host getting emotional on Instagram, asking for mercy from the megastar.

However, Cardi B is all about her bag, with the writ of execution still filed and the 30-year-old mother of two going through any means necessary to begin collecting her millions owed.

The stint of legal action against Tasha K started in 2019, as MN previously detailed the legal battle. Tasha was found guilty of “defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

However, Cardi B’s relentlessness stemmed from the embattled vlogger repeatedly posting videos filled with false accusations regarding Cardi’s health status and personal work history and accusing her husband, Offset of hard drug use.

Upon being found liable in the suit, Tasha K went on an apology tour to the Bronx entertainer and attempted to appeal the verdict — but both to no avail.

Cardi B will not rest until she’s paid in full, so Tasha’s should keep her pockets in their prayers.