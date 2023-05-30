MadameNoire Featured Video

Megan Thee Stallion’s recent outing with professional soccer player Romelu Lukaku has fans thinking she’s privately moved on from her relationship with rapper Pardison Fontaine.

Megan and her rumored new boyfriend were spotted May 29 at the wedding of Romelu’s Inter Milan teammate, Lautaro Martinez. Photos and videos from the nuptials in Cernobbio, Italy showed the speculated couple side by side and looking great while doing so.

Megan rocked a full head of bouncy ginger curls with a greenish-brown floor-length dress. Romelu was at her side in all of the circulating evidence in a grey suit and a black turtleneck.

One photo captured a moment of alone time that the duo shared next to scenic Lake Como by some beautiful flowers. A video seemingly taken during Lautaro’s wedding reception suggested that Megan was Romelu’s date for the romantic affair. The suspected lovebirds were next to each other during the seated dinner portion of the wedded couple’s nuptial festivities.

Romelu is a 30-year-old Belgian soccer striker who previously played for the Premier League teams Chelsea F.C. and Manchester United.

Internet detectives think Megan, 28, possibly soft-launched her relationship with the soccer player through a subtle, yet revealing image in a photo dump she posted on Instagram May 2.

The “Body” rapper shared a snapshot from the stands of a soccer game at Milan’s San Siro Stadium. The green soccer field brightly popped in the background of her photo, although the players were tiny and blurry due to her far proximity.

Megan’s picture focused on her iced-out wrist and the burgundy Chanel purse in her hand, but the soccer field in the background seemingly hinted at her ties to Romelu.

It’s unclear how or when the rapper and the soccer player met, but they’re both represented by Jay-Z’s entertainment agency Roc Nation.

Megan’s last boyfriend in the public eye was Pardison Fontaine, who goes by Pardi for short.

The femcee started dating the “Backin’ It Up” rapper in October 2020.

Fans don’t know exactly when the couple split, but there’s been intermittent news of rockiness between them since their romance bloomed.

In early May, Pardi performed a poem dedicated to “a beautiful woman” he knows — which fans speculated was Megan.

Listen to the Grammy-winning songwriter’s heartfelt spoken word below.

