The whirlwind love affair between Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine and Megan Thee Stallion keeps on confusing fans, this time with the rapper-producer expressing his love for the A-list femcee through a poem at an Open Mic night in Los Angeles despite split rumors.

As seen on the clip he shared with his 900,000-plus followers on Instagram, Pardi showcased his spoken word skills at Da Poetry Lounge’s Tuesday showcase. In the post, Pardi shared that it was his first time participating in the art form and was thankful for the opportunity to get the words off his chest.

“NEVER DONE POETRY BEFORE …THOUGHT THIS WAS FITTING, THANK YOU @dapoetrylounge_co FOR ALLOWING ME TO SHARE THIS.”

In his poem, after showing love to all the “beautiful women in the audience right now” he alluded to Megan by stating that “this piece I’m about to do is about another beautiful woman that I know.”

He started off with a reference to the 2020 shooting by Tory Lanez, “You’re a survivor, but not a victim.”

The poem then goes into Pardi’s observations of the “Body” songstress, her beauty and strength.

“Somewhere in between. God forgive ‘em, and I gotta get ‘em. That’s why you don’t never let these bitches get you out your rhythm. You treat these niggas like they buy one get one. You out here working, keep your mind off hurting. Your to-do list is buying candles, shop for curtains. Find your purpose. You in your bag not just Birkins. You know your happiness cannot be purchased. It’s deeply rooted and not just surface. Your dream ain’t big enough if you think about it and not get nervous. If you need me girl, I’m at your service.”

He continued on his theme of noting all the ways his muse wanted to be loved while also acknowledging Megan’s power.

“My pillow soft, but not too soft, my mattress perfect,” he crooned. “Baby, let me tap on your..You wanna make money, make love and memories. You want the penthouse suite with all the amenities. You want acknowledgment for your bravery, not sympathy. You wanna be held tight and kissed gently. You wanna be free to be yourself without penalty. You want that chemistry. You wanna really be heard and not just pretend to be. You want what you deserve. You want the actions to outdo the words. Chakras aligned you at one with the universe. You wanna celebrate without occasion. Dim restaurant, lit conversation. You a tequila kinda girl, if I’m not mistaken. I pay attention to detail little observations.”

Pardison finished the ode to Megan with another verse of admiring her inner and outer beauty, signing off on the performance after his final verse praising her motivation.

“Now you got money goals, body goals. Everything’s falling into place for you like dominos. You look just as good in your clothes as out your clothes. Let’s get you out of those. Girl, you spicy, cajun, you like Papadeaux’s. You be in the gym heavy, working on your legs still, squat machine, treadmill, most girls in bed still. You motiv8d.”

The poetic reveal also comes at a time when Tory Lanez’s appeal of the shooting trial was denied, with ABC News detailing his pleas for a retrial, such as saying, “I could be your son” to the judge over the case.

Megan has yet to comment on Lanez’s failed motion or her on-again, 0ff-again boyfriend’s attempt to possibly win her back, yet it is clear with this love poem that the 6-foot-5 artist’s heart still only belongs to the Houston Hottie.