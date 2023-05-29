MadameNoire Featured Video

Kandi Burruss-Tucker and her husband Todd have added another money move under their belt. The powerhouse couple has joined forces as producers for a revival of the classic Broadway musical “The Wiz.”

According to Deadline, the Tuckers have partnered with producer Brian Moreland to bring together the new version of the soulful musical, which is set to tour in Spring 2024. Fans can catch the limited engagement on Broadway before the revival hits the road for a tour.

“We have always said we want to help open the doors of theatre to all people,” Burruss and Tucker said in a statement. “Theatre has the power to influence and inspire people to create change through art, which is what we all need now. Art can heal, and art can change you. It has changed us. So, come on and ease on down the road with us.”

This is not the couple’s first time embracing the live performance arena. They have steadily earned their theatre acclaim recently with the Tony-nominated revival of The Piano Lesson and last season’s Thoughts of a Colored Man.

Burruss, 46, is also actively pursuing EGOT status through various on-screen roles, including The Chi and A La Carte. When she’s not acting, she’s getting credits simply playing herself on SWV & Xscape: Queens of R&B and The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

“This is another big one for me. My mom took me to see The Wiz when I was little on Broadway, and to have the chance to be a producer with my amazing wife @kandi on this production is such an honor! I am truly blessed,” Tucker wrote in the heartfelt Instagram post.

When the couple isn’t making production magic, they are staying busy operating multiple owned and operating businesses throughout metro Atlanta, including Old Lady Gang and Blaze Steak & Seafood House.