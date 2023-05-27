MadameNoire Featured Video

Nakala Murry’s 11-year-old son Aderrien Murry is recovering after being shot in the chest by a Mississippi police officer.

The family’s attorney, Carlos Moore, shared on Twitter that the “remarkable” child is “home and well” after the traumatic incident.

Aderrien returned home from the University of Mississippi Medical Center May 24. The child survivor suffered a collapsed lung, a lacerated liver and fractured ribs due to the shooting, according to his mother.

According to CNN’s reporting, the healing child’s family is reportedly seeking justice and hoping that Indianola Police Department officer Greg Capers is “fired and charged,” according to CNN‘s reporting.

“[Aderrien] looks like a child — he’s very short, and [his] stature is very thin. There’s no way he could have been confused for a man,” the attorney told ABC News GMA3.

The disturbing incident occurred at the Murry’s home May 20, after 4 a.m., when two officers responded to a call about a domestic disturbance.

The mother explained that her daughter’s father appeared at her home and was agitated when he knocked at her window. She shared with GMA3 that after going through past situations with him, she knew what the “irate version” of him “could lead to.”

Although Murry instructed her son to call her mom — Aderrien called the police first and then his grandmother. The latter family member then also called the police, according to Murry’s account.

When the two officers responded, they allegedly yelled at the panicked mother to open the front door of her home. Murray said her daughter’s father instructed her not to let the police in, and the authorities “started kicking on the door with their foot like they were trying to break it down.”

The mother of two said when she finally opened the door, a police officer had his gun held up.

“He was telling me to come out,” she recounted. “I went out. I got out of the way. I walked out toward the end of my driveway, where my mom was. And I heard a shot, and I saw my son run out toward where we were.”

According to CNN’s details, Aderrien was shot as he turned the corner of a hallway in the home into the living room.

Murry said she couldn’t grasp why the same officer who told them to come out of the home would shoot her child. She also recalled what her injured son said directly after the shots were fired.

“Why did he shoot me? What did I do wrong?”

The mother put pressure on her son’s gunshot wound after he was injured and fell to the ground. She said she “sang gospel songs and prayed while [he was] bleeding out.” The same officer who harmed the child reportedly went to help Murry administer first aid to Aderrien before an ambulance arrived.

The mother said her son told her, “I don’t wanna die,” during the harrowing moment.

Bodycam footage from the incident has yet to be released because the case is an “ongoing investigation.”

Moore shared that Officer Capers was on paid administrative leave amid the disturbing incident’s investigation. The attorney said Aderrien’s family wanted Capers to be terminated and charged with aggravated assault. They’re also calling for Indianola’s police chief to be fired.

On May 24, Mayor Ken Featherstone shared that Capers was suspended from the force.

The father of Murry’s daughter was arrested the morning of the shooting. He was later released because the mother had no time to file a police report about his distressing and cataclysmic arrival.

