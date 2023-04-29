[TRIGGER WARNING] : 2 Mississippi Women Dead After Fatal Shooting Occurs On Facebook Live

MadameNoire Featured Video

TRIGGER WARNING! This content contains graphic video imagery.

Authorities in Holmes County, Mississippi, are investigating a fatal shooting on Facebook Live that left two Black women dead.

According to WAPT, the harrowing incident occurred near Emory Road north of West Mississippi on April 25. Holmes County Sheriff Willie March told the outlet that the two victims, 33-year-old Karissa Job and 24-year-old Tiateiyuna Day, got into a heated argument with a female resident living near the location. The victims were cousins.

The video below contains the graphic scenery of the incident.

The startling Facebook Live video shows the two victims shouting back and forth with the unidentified woman outside her home.

“Put that red light on me so I can show where you shooting at hoe,” one of the victims yelled. “We on the internet, thug.”

The verbal tirade quickly escalated when the unidentified woman came out of her house and warned the women to get away from her truck. Day, Job, and the resident can be heard shouting at one another right before the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire. At the end of the video, one of the injured victims dropped the camera and could be heard saying, “I’m sorry,” as she lay on the ground dying.

According to Sheriff March, deputies were notified about the Facebook Live argument before the incident turned fatal, but when they arrived at the scene, Day and Job were already shot. Job died on the way to the hospital. Day died at the scene of the argument, WAPT reported.

Investigators are assessing the Facebook Live video to determine whether the third woman involved shot the two women in self-defense. She’s currently being detained for questioning. No charges have been filed.

This is the sixth shooting to rock Holmes County this month, Sheriff March noted. “Everybody’s got a gun now, so when tempers get hot, it’s bad news,” the official told WBLT.

Sadly, this isn’t the first Facebook Live shooting to go viral in Mississippi. In March, a Mississippi woman was arrested after fatally shooting her husband on the platform during a nasty argument.

