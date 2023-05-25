MadameNoire Featured Video

Angela Bassett took time on May 24 to pen a touching tribute to the late great Tina Turner following the announcement of her death.

The award-winning actress — who played Turner in 1993’s What’s Love Got to Do with It? — posted a jovial throwback photo of herself and the Rock and Roll Hall Of Famer as they seemingly enjoyed a hearty laugh. Bassett was also nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of the iconic performer.

Underneath the poignant snapshot, Bassett penned a lengthy tribute to the singer she studied, admired, knew and loved.

“How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world?” the actress said in her post’s caption.

“Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like.”

“Her final words to me – for me – were, ‘You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.'”

Bassett told her millions of followers that she’ll cherish Turner’s last words to her for the rest of her life.

The actress’s tribute noted that she was “honored” and “humbled” to have known and starred as the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

“While we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked,” Bassett wrote towards the end of her post. “She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that that will always be ‘simply the best.’ Angels sing thee to thy rest… Queen.”

Bassett’s acting as Turner was a captivating, emotional and spirited performance.

What’s Love Got to Do with It? was based on Turner’s autobiography, I, Tina, released in 1986.

The 1993 movie was named after Turner’s 1984 hit of the same name. The song spent 28 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and three weeks at No. 1. The track was one of the biggest hits on Turner’s fifth solo studio album, Private Dancer. The body of work peaked at the No. 1 spot for three weeks on the Top R&B/Hip Hop Billboard Chart.

The subsequent movie, directed by Brian Gibson, controversially didn’t land Bassett an Oscar at the 66th annual Academy Awards. The starlet was nominated for Best Actress and her co-star, Lawrence Fishburn, was nominated for Best Actor.

Regardless of her Oscar snub, Bassett scored an NAACP Image Award and a Golden Globe.

Turner’s death was announced May 24. The icon was 83 years old when she passed.

Several other celebrities took to social media to pay their respects to the late talent following her death. Read more tributes to Turner below.

RELATED CONTENT: “Celebrities Remember The ‘Queen Of Rock & Roll’ Tina Turner Following”