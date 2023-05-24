MadameNoire Featured Video

Legendary singer and performer Tina Turner passed away at age 83 in her home near Zurich, Switzerland.

According to Deadline, the eponymous entertainer’s spokesperson shared the news of her death on Wednesday (May 24).

“With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model,” Bernard Doherty said about Turner’s death. The undisputed Queen of Rock’n Roll had a longstanding illness and was reportedly at peace when she transitioned to the ancestor realm.

Turner’s phenomenal career spanned over six decades. Born in Nutbush, Tennessee, the gritty-voiced goddess danced and sang her way to the top of the record industry after enduring violent abuse at the hands of her fellow musician and deceased ex-husband, Ike Turner. However, it wasn’t until the Queen of Rock’n Roll forged out on her own with the help of Australian music exec Roger Davies that she scored her first of many #1 hits with 1984’s “What’s Love Got Do With It?” from her critically-acclaimed album, “Private Dancer.”

After retiring from performing in 2009, the illustrious performer relocated to Europe permanently after relinquishing her U.S. citizenship in 2013, settling in Switzerland with her husband, Erwin Bach. They had been together for decades prior to their July 2013 wedding, and Turner had been residing in the European nation for almost 20 years.

The Queen of Rock’n Roll was clear that the United States no longer had anything for her, citing, “except for family, and had no plans to reside in the United States in the future.”

In 1993, What’s Love Got To Do With It? was released in theaters. The film was a biographical gaze into Turner’s rise to fame as one of the top entertainers in the world. Angela Bassett brilliantly portrayed the iconic performer, and actor Laurence Fishburne killed it as slick-talking Ike. The actors were nominated for Academy Awards for Best Actor/ Actress for their outstanding performances.

In April, Turner gave Bassett her flowers for her stellar performance in the 1993 film. The 64-year-old actress earned a spot on Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2023 and finally got the opportunity to meet the trailblazing performer in person.

The “Better Be Good To Me” singer revealed that she initially didn’t think Bassett had the chops to portray the dynamic artist. Upon meeting the Wakanda Forever star in person, that quickly changed.

“Someone’s going to play me in ‘What’s Love Got to Do With It?’ I was a little bit skeptical when work began on the 1993 film,” the legendary artist expressed. “First of all, who are they going to find to sing, dance, and act like me? Then, I looked up, saw Angela, and immediately started to smile.”

Turner continued, “Angela, the first time we met, you didn’t look, sound, or move like me—that came later after you worked so hard to make it happen. But even then, I could see that the young woman standing before me had strength, determination, and big, big dreams, just like me. ‘She’s perfect,’ I said, and I was right. You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.”

News of the iconic performer’s death quickly spread online, with Black Twitter reacting to the devastating loss. Many users saluted the legendary singer and eight-time Grammy winner’s work and character.

Turner is survived by her two adopted sons and Bach. Her two birth sons preceded her in death.

Rest well, Queen. It is well-deserved.