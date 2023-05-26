MadameNoire Featured Video

Taylor Swift is collaborating with Ice Spice, but Twitter isn’t letting go of the drama concerning the pop star and her rumored boyfriend Matty Healy.

Online users recognized Swift’s collab with Ice Spice as a PR move to distance the Eras tour performer from Healy, the lead vocalist of The 1975. Swift and Healy received hella criticism earlier this month when the internet posted recipes on the rock band frontman.

Twitter users emphasized that Swift’s collab with Ice Spice seemed disingenuous shortly following Healy’s drama and controversy. The online users also made it very clear that they wouldn’t be supportive of Swift if she’s romantically linked to such an openly problematic partner.

The “Karma” remix featuring Ice Spice brings new life to Swift’s 2022 track.

The song first appeared on the pop star’s 10th studio album, Midnights, which dropped last October. The new edition of the song, including the 23-year-old Bronx MC, will be on Midnights (Til Dawn Edition), a deluxe version of the album, which is dropping at midnight Friday, May 26.

The promotional photo for the remix has Swift and Ice Spice side by side on a platform surrounded by clouds in the cosmos.

Swift gushed over Ice Spice in the announcement she made earlier this week.

“Um. SO much to tell you. I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that ‘Karma’ Featuring the incredible @icespicee_ will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition) deluxe album that you can pre-order now!”

Ice Spice posted about the collab May 24 and kindly referred to Swift as “the coolest person on earth.”

Healy caught flack earlier this month because he previously laughed about watching Ghetto Gaggers, a porn platform that demeans Black women. The alt-rock frontman also made fun of Ice Spice seemingly after she showed his band love in an interview.

As seen in the clip below, Ice Spice said she listens to alternative music, including Coldplay and The 1975. The Bronx native added that she’s “obsessed” with Healy’s band.

The lead vocalist and guitarist later speculated about Ice Spice’s ethnicity on The Adam Friedland Show. He laughed as others on the podcast made weird, off-color jokes about the 23-year-old rapper being an “Inuit spice girl” or a “chubby Chinese lady.”

For the record, Ice Spice is of Dominican and Nigerian descent.

Healy later made a half-ass attempt to rectify his wrongdoings toward Ice Spice.

While touring with his bandmates in Auckland, New Zealand, in April, the frontman said he wasn’t apologizing because it was annoying his jokes “got misconstrued,” according to the Los Angeles Times.

“It’s because I don’t want Ice Spice to think I’m a dick. I love you, Ice Spice. I’m so sorry.”

Read up on all the drama regarding Healy and his problematic past down below.

