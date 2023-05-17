MadameNoire Featured Video

Fans are big mad at Taylor Swift for dating British rock star Matty Healy due to his deplorable interview on The Adam Friedland Show. During an April appearance on the famed podcast, the British rock star raised a few eyebrows when he admitted to masturbating to graphic pornography featuring Black women.

The controversy started when the host Adam, recalled a story where he left Matty’s apartment with a group of friends after a party. One of their buddies, a British woman named Olive, forgot her water bottle and turned back around to grab it from the apartment. Things took an embarrassing turn when Olive walked in on Matty masturbating to Ghetto Gaggers, an extreme porn website that humiliates and degrades Black women, according to Buzzfeed.

A 2017 article by Medium described Ghetto Gaggers as “white men humiliating and sexually dominating Black women — physical violence coupled with jokes about poverty, welfare, slavery [and] putting nooses on women.”

Friedland recalled of the embarrassing debacle, “She went back in and Matty, was like, on his phone and then on his 77-inch OLEDs just got Ghetto Gaggers blaring. Thirty seconds after the hang, just hardcore pornography.”

Play

Then, Matty chimed in on the story with a few more shocking details about the humiliating moment.

“You’re not exaggerating — it was 30 seconds, like, you guys were still waiting outside,” the 1975 singer said. “She came back in, I was already flustered. I was dressed as ‘guy who is jacking off,’ so I had, like, an untucked shirt, and I think it literally was Ghetto Gaggers on the TV — somebody just getting, like, brutalized.”

“And it wasn’t some cool-scene New York art girl,” Matty described of their friend that walked in to find him wanking his willy. “It was little Olive, who came in like, ‘I’m so sorry, I’m just getting my water!’”

As Adam and his co-host Nick Mullen burst into laughter, Matty began imitating the gagging noises that were blaring from the TV during the inappropriate mishap.

Black Twitter users light into Taylor Swift for dating Matty Healy.

Since the episode aired, Taylor’s Black fans have been slamming the musician for dating Matty. Some have threatened to stop supporting the famed pop singer due to her problematic boo’s bigoted ways. A few people questioned why she hasn’t spoken out about the British star’s terrible interview.

Earlier this month, an insider close to the celebrity pair confirmed their budding romance to The Sun. The source claimed that Taylor and the rocker were “madly in love” and that she was “massively proud” to be dating the troubled star.

“It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost 10 years ago, but timings just didn’t work out,” the source added.

Sadly, the 1975 frontman isn’t only catching flack for his racist commentary on Black women. During his interview on The Adam Friedland Show, the Brit also made rude comments about Ice Spice and mocked Chinese women and Japanese accents.

Taylor appears to be leaning into her complicit support of white supremacy bag.

RELATED CONTENT: Woke Up To Taylor Talkin’ Like Bey: Taylor Swift Accused Of Stealing Beyoncé’s Homecoming Performance