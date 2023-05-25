MadameNoire Featured Video

Actor and comedian Kevin Hart’s oldest daughter, Heaven Leigh Hart, 18, is grown and gorgeous! The 43-year-old comedian posted photos of the teen all dolled up for prom.

Heaven, a senior at Sierra Canyon School, picked the perfect dress for her prom — an emerald green off-the-shoulder gown with a side slit. She paired her gown with gold lace-up high-heeled sandals. Meanwhile, Hart held a glass of red wine and posed beside his daughter, donning a bucket hat, gray shorts and The Who shirt, a British rock band.

“I have no words ….just pure joy. My little girl looked unbelievable yesterday. Where does the time go….#Harts,” the Night School actor wrote in the post’s caption.

The second slide comprised a candid photo of Heaven and Hart walking while Heaven carried a pair of Converse — relatable!

Mom Torrei Hart also shared her gorgeous daughter’s prom picture on Instagram, calling the graduate “the most beautiful girl in the world.”

The Philadelphia native has spoken publicly about his relationship with his daughter in several interviews. However, none compared to the intimate sitdown with actor Will Smith for the Red Table Talk Facebook Watch show, where the Central Intelligence actor revealed he disappointed his daughter after telling her about him cheating on his second wife, Eniko Parrish.

“It’s very hard to bother me, but when your child shows disappointment, shows emotion, shows ‘I don’t understand why,’ and you’ve gotta have those conversations, well, now the head drops for the first time,” Hart shared with Will. “And now you’ve realized that there’s a different emotional chord that can be pulled on you that nobody else has the privilege of ever touching.”

He continued, “And my daughter touched on that chord, man, you know, when me and my wife went through what we went through, and the whole cheating display, I talked with Heaven. G******, G******, that was one like no other. Getting my daughter back. Getting my daughter to understand that I was sorry, that I made a mistake. … That was real.”

He also shared how Heaven kept him in check about how he painted his ex-wife and her mother, Torrei, in the public eye.

“My daughter had a talk with me about her mother that rocked me. She checked me,” the comedian said. “She said, ‘I want you to stop saying because when you say these things, Dad, this and this and this.’ ‘But honey, I don’t mean — I’m just talking.’ ‘It doesn’t matter, Dad.’”

According to Hart’s interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Heaven has researched the colleges she’s interested in attending since she was 16.

“That’s my best friend, my heart, and it’s a little emotional,” Hart shared. “I see myself realizing that that time is coming for her to leave the house, and I don’t like it. She’s already talking about going to school somewhere else. She’s way too excited about it. I’ve been trying to manipulate her. ‘Maybe you need a place in LA because the schools here just better. Maybe somewhere not that far that way, I can get to you. She’s talking about New York, and she wants to go.”