Actors Salli Richardson-Whitfield and her husband, Dondré T. Whitfield, beamed during their daughter Parker’s senior prom send-off with other Black Hollywood royalty couple Lela Rochon-Fuqua and Antoine Fuqua’s son, Brando Fuqua.

The two actors stood next to their beautiful teenager, sporting giant smiles in photos jointly posted by Salli and Dondré on Instagram May 22. Throughout the slideshow, other images included a stunning stand-alone of Parker and one with her dapperly dressed boyfriend, Brando.

One snapshot was of Brando with his mother, actress Lela. The adults posed with their kids in other photos to capture the milestone moment.

The special send-off included countless balloons and flowers that matched Parker’s dress.

Although absent from the images, Salli and Dondre also have a young teenage son named Dre.

The actors gushed over their eldest child in their joint caption.

“We ended prom season with a bang. @parker.whitfield, your mom and dad are so proud of you,” the couple wrote.

After wishing the future Spelman freshman a great time in college, Parker’s parents said, “We couldn’t have asked for a better daughter.”

The couple also shouted out celebrity makeup artist Hendra Nasil. In addition, they gave props to entrepreneur and PR company CEO Liza Vassell, who styled their daughter “like a queen” in the multi-colored, floor-length gown the teen wore on her special night.

Fellow celebrities showed love to Parker and her parents in the comments.

Actress Kym Whitley said, “So beautiful ❤️,” and “Good job, Mom and Dad.”

Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay praised Parker and said, “A class act. Like her parents. Brava!”

Screenwriter-producer Mara Brock Akil said, “Just stunning!”

Black Lightening star Christine Adams added, “Wow. Stunning. Congrats to you both ❤️.”

Salli shared photos May 14 of the looks Parker and Brando rocked to the latter’s senior prom earlier this month.

The Stitchers actress said, “One Prom down and one to go.” She applauded Lela and the latter’s husband, film director and producer Antoine Fuqua, for raising such a stand-up young man.

