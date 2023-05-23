MadameNoire Featured Video

A white woman on TikTok is catching flack for her terrible dance tutorials.

The user named @IGetDance prides herself on teaching beginner-friendly club dance moves to her followers with no rhythm. But a few social media comedians have been clowning her recent video on “wining.”

On April 14, the TikTok dancer took to the platform to teach her followers how to wind up their hips and arms in the club. The woman started the hilarious tutorial by slowly winding her stiff and boney hips in a circle.

“Then all I’m doing is bringing up the hands slowly,” the @IGetDance performer said as she coached her followers on how to look sexy while rolling their hips. The TikTok user performed the awkward motion a few times shortly before the clip ended.

In the caption, the wining dance enthusiast advised fans, “Do this to look good dancing.”

After the clip went viral, several users couldn’t help but laugh at the white woman’s terrible hip thrusting.

“Owwwww, No!” wrote one user.

Another amused TikToker commented, “How NOT to move your arms and hips.”

A third person cautioned, “Don’t do that in Jamaica. We will laugh.”

Yikes!

This video isn’t the only hilarious dance tutorial on the white woman’s page. TikTok users also went ham on a twerking tutorial that @IGetDance posted earlier this month. In the short clip, the self-proclaimed dance instructor jiggled her flat derriere around throughout the embarrassing clip.

“I don’t know how this landed on my feed, but the feds trying to tell me I can’t dance,” one user joked.

A second internet jester sarcastically penned, “Can’t wait to try these sick moves.”

Watch the hilarious tutorial below. What do you think? Is sis moving them hips, or is it giving subpar?

