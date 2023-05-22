MadameNoire Featured Video

On May 21, part two of the Baddies West: Reunion ended with an explosive fight between the show’s executive producer Natalie Nunn and rapper Tommie Lee.

Things got physical between the two co-stars as reunion host Janiesha John was chatting with Chrisean Rock about her experience on the drama-filled reality TV show.

Nunn began shouting at the former Love & Hip-Hop star, who had just gotten into a verbal spat with Rollie prior.

“Sit down bitch, get active. Get your issue,” the Cali native shouted as Lee paced back and forth at the other side of the room. “What you wanna do? I swear to God you’ve not leaving this city.”

Janiesha tried to maintain order on the set as the two ladies got rowdy with one another, but tension quickly escalated between Nunn and Tommie.

Nunn got out of her seat and began shouting at the rapper to square up.

“I’m not doing the theatrics!” the Bad Girls Club alum yelled right before she lunged at Lee and punched the rapper in the mouth. The ladies fell as security rushed to break up the fight.

Sadly, things didn’t end there. Further along in the reunion, Nunn, 38, hurled a soda can at the reality TV star’s nose. The shocking reunion ended with Lee literally tearing the entire set to shreds out of anger and frustration.

Black Twitter reacts to the explosive spat.

After the show, Black Twitter lit up with reactions to the explosive fight. Several fans were shocked by how disorderly and chaotic the entire reunion was. One viewer claimed that Nunn embarrassed Lee during their quarrel.

Nunn had a few fighting words for the VH1 star before the reunion aired. The infamous bad girl took to Instagram Live and bragged about changing her profile picture to an image of Lee getting smacked in the nose with a soda can.

“So yes, the profile picture is Tommy getting it handed to her again. Hey Tommy, do you want to join my live? Want to talk about it because you definitely can’t fight about it,” she said. That’s been proven in the boxing ring and in real life now,” Nunn added while referencing her boxing ring match with the rapper in February. “I can’t wait for you guys to see how she didn’t want to come on the stage. She wanted to act like she was Miss Tough Girl the whole time on the internet.”

Yikes. The Baddies West: Reunion was just a whole damn entire mess! In case you missed it, watch the full episode below.

