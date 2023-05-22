MadameNoire Featured Video

A piece of Black Ink Crew: Chicago history is now no more. Ryan Henry, a tattoo artist who was a main fixture on the Chicago-based spinoff since its premiere in October 2015, has closed down the show’s signature location of 9 Mag Tattoo after almost five years in operation.

On May 15, Henry posted a solemn goodbye to his flagship store, where many of the star’s drama unfolded with fellow castmates. He mentions in his lengthy caption how he acknowledges the parts he played in some of the issues that plagued the brand but why he’s grateful anyway.

“Jan. 05, 2019, we opened our doors and again created history… a few weeks ago the Doors to 9MAG – Lacuna are closed. Thought it would feel harder than I was scared to do it, but it’s bittersweet. I deeply THANK each and every supporter, artist, client, partygoer, admin, volunteer, helper, staff, etc, for making this #9MAG What it was. What an amazing experience. In time I did what needed to be done, took the L’s on the chin, and no matter what’s said, I take All responsibility and accountability for any and everything. I’m built for it. I hear the jokes and [gossip], but I’m still #9MAG to the death. I can’t thank everyone enough for such a great experience. We still gettin’ it in so hit me up… See you all Soon. thank God, Thank you all. “

In the sentimental video, the former reality star showcased clips from the store and the show’s beginnings. While main storylines detailed 9 Mag’s journey and struggle to maintain professionalism amongst the staff, many of whom being Henry’s friends, fans of the show began to look at the star with a side-eye for how he handled his now-strained relationships in and out the store.

However, Henry has since learned from the drama and ill decision-making with respect to his business and personal life, having sought therapy and making the most recent choice to shut down what was once his dream. He even shared a separate “Thank You” to his former tattoo artists that helped make 9 Mag and Black Ink Crew: Chicago the hits that they were.

Draya Penzo, who joined the show in its final seasons, expressed her thanks to Henry after he shouted her and fellow star Kit out as “East Coast playas.”

“It was a great honor to have worked here,” shared the now Black Ink Crew: New York Star. “Thank you to the entire #9mag crew. Just means new beginnings are ahead. Blessings always. “

What will Ryan Henry do now as a famed tattoo artist without a home base to claim a chair? Go on a national tour, of course! Nearly a week prior to his official goodbye video to 9 Mag, Henry announced that he’s hitting the road for appearances and “VIP Private Sessions.”

Henry’s new venture hopes to bring the 9 Mag experience to cities all across the country, but the OG store will always be a piece of tattoo history.