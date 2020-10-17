Ryan Henry Admits To Sleeping With Best Friend’s Ex & Mother Of His Child: ‘I Disrespected Myself & My Family’

Last week, the best friend of reality star Ryan Henry of VH1’s Black Ink Crew: Chicago Anthony Lindsey posted that Henry was sleeping with his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child for over a year and a half. The tattoo artist decided to come clean on Instagram Live and admit that he had been carrying on a relationship with the mother of his best friend’s children, whom he is also the godfather to.

“I hurt people that I care about badly,” Henry on Instagram Live on October 17, 2020. “I disrespected myself and my family.”

Henry said his depression also played a role in how he handled the situation and it kept him from reciprocating within in his friendship with Lindsey and influenced him keeping that secret. Despite his emotional hardships, he said took responsibility for what he did.

“Just to be clear, I’m not the victim in this,” he continued. “Everybody that surrounds me was. This particular moment is definitely not about me. It’s about me apologizing publicly because so many people will feel that I didn’t say anything or some people will feel that I didn’t care.”

Henry added that before the affair was exposed on social media, he and Lindsey along with his ex and Henry’s ex all spoke about the situation.

“I’ve apologized to Anthony. We talked. We talked a lot after this happened. Ya’ll just got it a little bit later.”

This isn’t the first time Henry has been accused of sleeping with someone who was romantically involved with his friend. Ceaser Emanuel of Black Ink Crew told People in March that Henry also slept his employee and former girlfriend Miss Kitty, who also stars on Black Ink Crew.

“At the time that it happened it was like I was more upset with the both of them because all it really took was a conversation,” Emanuel said. “I’m not that type of person, I understand I’m not the clean-cut guy or whatnot, so I don’t expect anything, all I expect is we have a friendship and it should be some type of understanding between both of them.”

Watch what Henry had to say below.