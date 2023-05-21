MadameNoire Featured Video

Sarah “Karen” Comrie, the white Bellevue employee that was caught on camera stealing a Citi Bike from a Black man, has started a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for her legal fees tied to the viral incident.

On May 18, Comrie’s uncle Bob Roe created the fundraiser asking fans for donations to help “save her lively hood and reputation.” After the viral footage took the internet by storm, the bigoted Karen, who is six months pregnant, was placed on leave from her job as a physician assistant at Bellevue.

On the campaign page, which has raised over $32,000, Roe penned a weepy sob story claiming that his niece was “unfairly painted as a racist Karen.”

“The facts have since proven this is a lie, but the damage has been done,” the concerned uncle wrote. “In fact, Sarah is a dedicated healthcare worker who is six months pregnant. She holds racial justice and equity dear, and has dedicated her life to serving NYC’s most challenged individuals.”

Roe said his niece wasn’t seeking to cause more controversy by asking for donations, but with all of the hefty legal bills “mounting” up, she was left with no choice.

“Please help,” he pled on the GoFundMe site.

Social media users donate thousands to Comrie’s GoFundMe, some believe she wasn’t in the wrong.

As of May 19, the campaign has generated $32, 825, still shy of its $35,000 goal. Some social media users have also shown support for Comrie online. Several users claimed that the Karen did nothing wrong in the viral video. In fact, a few people on Twitter alleged that the Black rider incited the argument. One user claimed that she was “lynched in the public court of opinion.”

Comrie’s lawyer says the receipt shows Comrie paid for the Citi Bike before her argument with the Black rider.

During a recent interview with the New York Post, Comrie’s lawyer Justin Marino provided the outlet with a receipt that he says will prove that the Bellevue health worker paid for the bike minutes before her racist debacle.

He maintained that Comrie paid for the bike and got on to ride when “no individuals were on or touching” the two-wheeler.

According to the lawyer, as she was getting ready to take off, that’s when the Black rider and four other young Black men approached Comrie claiming that the bike was theirs. The situation quickly escalated.

The New York Post noted that the receipt shows Comrie allegedly checked out the Citi Bike one minute before her stand-off with the Black rider and his associates. According to the outlet, the same serial number from the receipt can be seen on the bike as she was arguing with the group.

A second receipt shows that Comrie checked out a different bike one minute later which she used for her 25-minute ride home after the ordeal.

In a statement last week, Bellevue acknowledged the racist incident and called the viral video “disturbing.”

Karen… we mean Comrie, will remain on leave into a full investigation into the incident is conducted.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘Soho Karen’ Charged With Hate Crime After Laying Hands On Black Teen, Pleads Not Guilty