Another infamous Karen has struck again. This time in New York City. On May 14, a viral video of a white woman attempting to steal a prepaid Citi Bike from a Black man took the internet by storm.

In the short clip, the Black rider pulled his Citi Bike out of the dock after he finished paying, but as he was getting ready to take off, Karen swooped right in to steal the bike.

“Help me!” she began screaming as the young Black man tugged at the bike in refusal. Then, conniving Karen stepped up her white theatrics to a new level when witnesses began to pull out their phones to record the dispute.

She told the rider that he was “hurting an unborn fetus” and proceeded to snatch his phone. When a bystander stepped in to defend the woman and deescalate the situation, she began to cry fake tears of white privilege.

Ultimately, the bystander convinced Karen to take the bike directly next to her. At the drop of a dime, the Karen turned off her bigoted ruse and shrugged her shoulders as if nothing happened. Witnesses called out the woman’s phony ass crocodile tears.

After the video went viral, social media detectives went to work to find out the Citi Bike Karen’s name. According to NewsOne, the white woman was identified as Sarah Jane Comrie who works at Bellevue Hospital.

Comrie, a graduate of Weill Cornell Medical College, is a well-known physician assistant at the facility. Bellevue Hospital released a weak statement apologizing for her deplorable behavior.

“We have recently become aware of an incident that occurred off-campus over the weekend and appears to involve one of our employees. We are sorry this happened and we are reviewing the incident. NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue is committed to providing the highest quality of care to all New Yorkers with dignity, cultural sensitivity, and compassion.”

Black Twitter says Karen should be fired over the Citi Bike debacle.

Black Twitter lit up with discourse after the video began to surface across the platform. Some users were outraged by the level of white privilege that was on display throughout the troubling video. Other users called for Bellevue to fire the “KKK Karen.” See a few reactions below.

