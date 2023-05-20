MadameNoire Featured Video

You may be calling Rick Ross, the Mayor of Fayetteville, Georgia, soon. On May 16, the “Hustlin’” rapper announced his plans to run for mayor of Fayetteville, where he is scheduled to host his annual car show this year.

“I love Fayetteville so much. Next year I’m running for mayor,” the hip-hop star wrote on his Instagram Stories. “That’s right. The boss Rick Ross is running for mayor of Fayetteville. I wanna know how many votes did it actually take to vote in the mayor of Fayetteville.”

Rozay added, “I need to know that ’cause we gon’ become that. We gon’ make that happen, and we gonna have a good time. We gon’ give some people opportunities, we gon’ give some people raises, and, of course, we gon’ have to clean some people out.”

On June 3, Ross is set to bring his annual Car and Bike Show to his Promiseland mansion located in Fayetteville’s Northridge subdivision. The buzzing event pulls in thousands of guests from all over the world. According to WSB-TV, this year’s event will attract more than 6,000 attendees. Lil Wayne and Gucci Mane are also scheduled to perform at the annual extravaganza.

Fans were worried earlier this week when reports claimed that the rapper and entrepreneur was denied a permit to throw his annual car due to traffic complaints from neighbors. WSB-TV noted that members living in the artist’s subdivision signed a petition opposing the concert. Residents claimed that traffic coming in and out of the community was unbearable at last year’s car show.

Amid the controversy, the MMG founder doesn’t appear to be too worried about the permit. He believes the show will go as scheduled, as he’s complied with county regulations.

“Breaking news, the Rick Ross Car Show June 3 goes on. It must go on,” Rozay declared in a video shared to his Instagram Stories May 17. “It’s a private event on private property with VIPs, and you’re invited. Tickets still available online. It’s going to be a beautiful event. Shoutout to the beautiful city of Fayetteville.”

The rap star vowed to push through the permit issue to ensure the car show goes as planned.

“This when I become great during the challenges. That’s what I like. That’s why I always initiated certain things because I love the challenge,” he added. “I don’t have a problem going against the challenges because Ricky Rozay ready. Is it really a challenge?”

Listen to the video below.

