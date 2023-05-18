MadameNoire Featured Video

A little girl’s dedication to getting her mother’s hair done has the internet laughing at the silly antics of their internet niece.

Budding YouTuber Christy Wilkerson-Harvey took to the internet to share a funny snippet of mommy-daughter time with her youngest child. Christy told her followers that she couldn’t help but share the moment online because of how funny it was.

As the mother sat on the floor with a head of fully blown-out tresses, her daughter passed a Denman brush through her lengthy locks. The little one then leaned in close with an open mouth and breathed heavily on her mama’s hair.

Christy explained in the text above the clip that her daughter opted to use her “hot breath” when she wasn’t permitted to use hot tools.

The little girl put in work as she breathed that hot breath in her mama’s face. She seemingly had no doubts about her hot breath hair straightening method — as she excitedly and playfully exclaimed, “It’s working!”

In the caption, Christy said, “I can’t make this stuff up, so I had to record 😂 #christyslyfe.”

The clip has garnered over 894,800 likes and 7.7 million views on TikTok, where it was first posted by Christy, who goes by @harveygirl352.

Fellow moms and other online users commented on the silliness of the situation between Christy and her daughter during their playful hair straightening appointment.

One person said, “You’re an awesome mom. Cause the way my kid better never blow they hot breath in my face 😩. I would freak out so fast😂😂.”

Another said, [“You’re] brave. I’ve smelt my kids’ hot breath, and no, thank you!!!”

Others lightheartedly left comments about the ingenuity of their internet niece.

“😂😂😂😂😂 the things kids will do. I hope you hair isn’t heat damaged 😂” “I reckon thats how Madam CJ Walker started…mmmhmm.” “Giving one pass too… trying to keep it healthy 😂” “Dyson is shaking in their boots rn.” “Women in stem! 😍” “That’s them critical thinking skills right thea😂”

If baby girl truly has a passion for hair styling, we hope her love of playing in her mother’s head takes her far!

Check out more of Christy’s content via @harveygirl352 on TikTok or @christyslyfe on her other socials.

RELATED CONTENT: “Philly-Based Beauty Boot Camp Teaches Cosmetology To Young Girls Goes Nationwide”