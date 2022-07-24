MadameNoire Featured Video

Lauren B.’s Beauty Boot Camp is helping young girls with an entrepreneurial spirit become the next generation of beauty-savvy hair stylists.

The program has been running since late May and teaches girls ages 8-17 the basic skills of doing hair, nails and makeup.

Students also receive a beauty kit containing a flat iron and mannequin head for them to practice their skills, CBS Philly reports.

“I knew what I wanted to do my whole life,” Lauren told the local outlet. “Not only did I want to be a hairstylist, I wanted to be a business owner.”

“There were no programs for hair and that’s what made me come up with the idea for Beauty Boot Camp,” the beauty guru explained. “I wanted to give back to the community and teach the girls all the things I didn’t get to learn.”

In an emotional video segment, Lauren added, “This is just one of those things that I never saw happening.”

“And when I started the program, I didn’t expect it to be this big. So, to see the overflow of people who are seeing me and hearing me and learning from me, it’s just a great thing,” she expressed.

Lauren’s beauty boot camp for juniors gained success out of the maven’s Beaute Box Salon, located in West Oak Lane.

Due to the program’s success, the beauty expert is taking the program on tour and offering classes to young women nationwide.

A flyer for the adolescent cosmetology classes details students will receive a “Beauty Boss Starter Kit,” including tools to get them started.

Additionally, students will participate in “three different training classes,” giving them tips on generating income, branding and marketing their business on social media.

We love to see Lauren passing the torch to the next generation of beauty bosses!

Register your child and see the beauty boot camp’s upcoming city dates by visiting Lauren B.’s website.

