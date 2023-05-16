MadameNoire Featured Video

The latest fashionable slay from Lupita Nyong’o included the ultimate “headpiece” accessory — a Jugua-stained bald head.

The Kenyan actress flaunted an intricate and highly-detailed design on her head on Instagram May 15. Lupita gave her millions of followers a 360 spin that showed off the gorgeous art on her baldie.

She shared that self-taught, New-York based henna artist Sabeen Marghoob stained the design. The latter used Jagua, “a natural skin dye from South America,” to embellish Lupita’s baldie. As opposed to henna, a paste made from leaves, Jugua ink comes from the liquid of a fruit with the same name.

Marghoob referred to her work as a “headpiece” in the caption of photos captured during her time with Lupita that the artist posted on Instagram.

Instagram users fell in love with the Jugua design on Lupita’s head, which pulled inspiration from Indian cultures and henna beautification.

Fans took to the comments of the actress’s post and deemed her look a “cultural appreciation” moment. Online users fawned over how tastefully Lupita’s Jagua staining and ensemble were an ode to the blending of cultures. Others couldn’t get over the star’s incomparable beauty or “perfectly” shaped head.

“I applaud this, multiple layers of culture baked in here.” “Cultural appreciation! Nailed it.” “Y’all see this?! THIS IS WHAT YOU CALL CULTURAL APPRECIATION ❤️❤️” “Lupita get off my feed with your perfect head. Damn. 😍🔥” “Ah you look gorgeous bald and with henna and a sari. One of the most elegant ways to dress.”

Fellow celebrities also commented to show their love for Lupita’s look.

Adrienne “Gammy” Banfield-Norris said, “🔥🔥🔥 okay, loving this!!!” Meanwhile, Chlöe Bailey and Uzo Aduba left heart-eye emojis underneath the post.

The actress paired the statement design on her head with gold drop earrings with red beaded detailing.

She wore a colorful Indian sari and shawl combo. The outfit was a Demesne Couture creation that popped on the Wakanda Forever star’s glowing skin. The light fabric blended a vibrant raspberry pink with a blue and a warm marigold yellow.

Her simple yet stunning makeup included an even complexion with soft eyebrows, smokey eye shadow and thin, kohl-like eyeliner. Nick Barose, the makeup artist who beat the actress’s face, described her bold lip color as “saffron lips.”

Lupita rocked her ensemble to the opening production of director Mira Nair’s play Monsoon Wedding: The Musical at St. Ann’s warehouse in Dumbo, Brooklyn. “When we are invited to an Indian wedding, we USE WHAT WE GOT to HONOR & CELEBRATE! #BaldieBrigade,” Lupita captioned her post.

The Hollywood star shocked her followers earlier this month when she revealed that she shaved her head completely bald.

The actress cut off her chin-length sister locs in mid-April. She credited Brooklyn-based barber Jay Johnson at Jarama Barbershop, who cut her hair down to her bad af baldie status.

