Kenya Moore and Shereé Whitfield’s new boyfriend Martell Holt got into a heated argument on Sunday’s explosive episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta May 14.

Tension flared between the two as the cast was celebrating the 40th birthday of Aaron Ross, the husband of fellow housewife Sanya Richard-Ross.

In the middle of the roaring ‘20s-themed soiree, Moore, 52, claimed that Martell tried to slide into her DM’s six months before he started dating Whitfield. Backing up the RHOA veteran’s claims, socialite and model Monyetta Shaw poured more fuel on the fire when she alleged that she heard rumors that the famed entrepreneur was dating around in Atlanta behind Whitefield’s back.

Eventually, Martell stepped in to set the record straight after the She by Shereé founder confronted him about rumors. The Love & Marriage: Huntsville alum pulled out his phone and revealed a DM he sent to Moore in 2020 that read,” I appreciate the ‘kind’ words when you were live with *****,” the Daily Mail noted.

Martell insisted that he was not trying to flirt with Moore. “I don’t care if I was trying to fuck you two years ago,” he yelled at the mother of one during their fiery spat. “It’s two years ago.”

Moore clapped back, “You’re an asshole. You did it to your ex-wife, and you are going to do it to Shereé. Once a cheater, always a cheater, you fucking piece of shit.”

The night ended on a sour note. As they were driving home from the function, Martell told Whitfield that he felt “offended” and blind-sighted by Moore’s accusations. “If someone wants me to respect them, they need to respect me, too,” he said.

After the quarrel, Moore tried to explain her side of the story to Whitfield. The hair care entrepreneur couldn’t overcome how “disrespectful” Martell was during their unruly exchange. Whitfield, 53, scolded Moore for bringing up the DM in front of attendees at the party.

Ultimately the two didn’t see eye to eye about Martell. Moore warned the housewife to be careful of the 41-year-old celebs’ abusive and “aggressive” ways. But instead of listening to her “friend,” the housewife threw shade at the Kenya Moore Hair founder for talking down on Martell and other Black men.

“Are they public enemy number one because you don’t have one?” she said during a confessional.

Social media users side with Kenya after the show.

After the show, Twitter users sounded off about the fiery spat online. Some RHOA fans sided with Moore for calling out Martell’s cheating past. A bevy of Twitter users claimed she was only trying to get Whitfield to see the divorced star’s deceptive behavior and unfaithful ways.

A few netizens called the fashion guru out for turning on Kenya when the Atlanta socialite showed emotional support during her abusive relationship with her ex-husband Bob Whitfield.

Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is already off to a shady start. What did you think of Martell and Moore’s heated argument?

