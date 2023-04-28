MadameNoire Featured Video

Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Marlo Hampton and Sheree Whitfield spilled hot tea during their April 25 appearance on Access Hollywood’s Housewives Nightcap.

Ahead of the Season 15 premiere of RHOA, the duo offered juicy details about some of the drama in store for this season of the famed Bravo show, and Black Twitter users had a lot to say.

During their interview, Hampton and Whitfield revealed that fans would finally get to see fellow castmate Kandi Burruss be “held accountable” for some of her aggressive behavior on the series.

The interviewer noted that in one scene of the trailer, Kandi can be heard threatening to “choke” Hampton.

The Le’ Archive CEO didn’t go into detail about her forthcoming fight with the mother of three.

“She wants to head-butt people. She wants to choke people. I’m like, come on with this,” the star said.

Whitfield used the opportunity to poke fun at the Xscape singer’s kinky ways. “Maybe she wanted to choke her like in the bedroom,” the She By Sheree designer joked.

The ladies went on to call out Burruss for using her entrepreneurial successes to cover up her shady behavior. They claimed that fans would get to see the true “reality” of the Grammy Award-winner’s life this season. “The good, the bad and the ugly,” Whitfield noted.

Further along in the interview, Hampton, 47, spoke about where her relationship stands with longtime frenemy Kenya Moore. According to the Atlanta socialite, she and the mother of one are still not seeing “eye to eye” this season.

“We never probably will. Yeah, I’m a little taller. She has to look down at me,” Hampton said flatly.

When asked if there was a particular reason behind their beef this season, the celeb responded sarcastically, “No, I mean, she needed me as a storyline, probably. But besides that, no. She loves me. She loves everything I do. She admires me. And she always talks about how she loves me. I’m a lovable girl.”

Towards the end of the interview, the famous peach holders shared their reactions to Drew Sidora and her soon-to-be ex-husband Ralph Pittman’s explosive divorce. The ladies said they had no clue that the couple’s marriage was heading for dissolution.

“We were shocked,” Whitefield said, noting how the couple filed for divorce “immediately” after they stopped filming Season 15.

“We thought they were fine… I mean, they looked like they were fine in front of us, but I do know, being an OG, that sometimes, people come on, and they’re not really showing their entire truth.”

The ladies also revealed that Cynthia Bailey and fellow alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann would be returning this season.

Social media reactions to Marlo and Sheree’s shady comments about RHOA’s Kandi Burruss.

After the RHOA veterans appeared on Access Hollywood, Black Twitter lit up with reactions to the piping-hot gossip.

A few users said they were happy to see all of the women being held accountable for their petty misconduct, especially Kandi. Other people took joy in seeing Hampton and Whitfield stir up drama ahead of the season premiere.

On the other hand, some Black Twitter users weren’t too thrilled to hear the ladies throw shade at Burruss. Many argued that out of all of the housewives, she has been the most transparent about the ups and downs in her life, from her surrogacy journey and marriage to her complicated relationship with her mother, Mama Joyce.

A few people felt as though the ladies were bitter and jealous of Burruss’ success. Some speculated whether they were going to be the new “bullies” in the forthcoming season.

Several Black Twitter users slammed Hampton for having the audacity to comment on the Bedroom Kandi founder’s “aggressive” behavior when she has an aggravated battery charge.

Check out some of the reactions below. And tune in to watch Season 15 of RHOA, May 7, on Bravo.

