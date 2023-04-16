MadameNoire Featured Video

NLE Choppa still wants to shoot his shot with Meagan Good. The rapper responded that his age does not matter after the newly-single actress said he was too young to date her.

The playful back and forth all started on an episode of The Jason Lee Show where the host asked NLE Choppa about famous bachelorettes who sparked his romantic interest.

“Man, I’ve been waiting on her, like yes. Yes, man,” Choppa said excitedly before Lee revealed he was about to call Good on the spot.

Choppa gushed about what he would do on a date with the Hollywood bombshell as Lee began dialing.

“I want to get some dinner. I want to get some roses planned. Shit, I want to do things I never did before for Megan Good. I’ll be a preacher, whatever she wants me to be,” the rapper joked, referring to the actress’s divorce from faith-based producer DeVon Franklin.

Good answered Lee’s call and chuckled when she learned that she was now part of the interview with Choppa.

“Say hello to NLE Choppa. He hasn’t given me this much energy during the whole interview. But now, I see every tooth in his mouth,” the host joked.

The Memphis rapper did not back down on his date request when Lee handed over the phone to him. Unfortunately, the actress didn’t even allow Choppa to shoot his shot.

“She hung up,” NLE Choppa laughed.

Days later, TMZ caught up with the Harlem actress and asked her about the phone encounter. Good revealed something else happened that interrupted her call on the show.

“No, we got disconnected. My mom called, and then I called back because he’s a very sweet young man. People were trying to drag him and make it seem like he was a simp. No. He was very, very sweet, very respectful. So, I did call back. I did not play the hell out of him,” Good said.

Good, 41, said she was flattered by the invite, but she’s not in the market for the under-21 types. Choppa is 20 years old.

“He’s a little too young for me. But, I mean, it was still flattering. Definitely flattered,” she said.

When the news got back around to the “Slut Me Out” rapper, he still made it known where he stood when it came to chopping it up with the actress.

“Baby, you ain’t too old. I ain’t too young. We just right in God’s eyes. Can we get an AMEN,” he tweeted.

