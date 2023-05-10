MadameNoire Featured Video

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, captured the love of his life “resting her eyes” on his shoulders during date night at a Miami Heat basketball game in Miami.

Ohanian posted the photo to his Instagram on April 25, captioning it, “Mom & Dad night out.”

Although the adorable moment with the Grand Slam champ and Reddit co-founder held enough manpower to melt hearts, many commenters were in awe of how comfortable they seemed together.

“Awe, her moment of peace on your shoulder.”

“I promise you it’s a demonstration of complete trust and comfort in you. That’s humongous in life, period. It’s what most want but either can’t or won’t articulate.”

“It’s a beautiful thing!!!”

Other commenters were in tears seeing the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion shamelessly asleep.

“Mom is tired.”

“On the bright side, technically, you are out.”

“She worked hard yesterday.”

“No, she didn’t? Serena fell asleep! Two cute! God Bless!

“If ‘Babe wake me up after halftime’ was a person!!! Sleep shall be had any place, any time.”

Ohanian and Williams have been married since 2017 and had their first child, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., before exchanging “I do’s.”

The couple recently revealed they were expecting baby No. 2 at the Met Gala on Monday night.

The day after, Ohanian took to Instagram, writing, “Mama (@serenawilliams) & Papa love this parenting thing, so we’re back at it, and @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister—she’s been asking & praying for this for a minute.”

The same day, Serena confirmed the news on her Instagram.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala.”

Williams has been candid about her health struggles, precisely the difficulties she endured while giving birth to Olympia.

MadameNoire reported that Williams disclosed to Vogue that her doctors discovered she had a pulmonary embolism in her arteries, causing her to put her Tennis career on hold. Eventually, she returned to the sport she loved but decided to retire and venture into other things she cared about, like growing her family.

“In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family,” the Serena ventures owner revealed. “I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out.”

We’re praying Serena and Alexis have a healthy pregnancy and birth!