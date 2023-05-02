MadameNoire Featured Video

Serena Willams stole the show at the Met Gala with her stunning wardrobe and an unexpected pregnancy announcement.

On May 1, the 23-time Grand Slam Champion surprised fans at the annual fashion event when she debuted her burgeoning belly bump on the red carpet. Williams, 41, will be expecting her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian.

Before she hit the red carpet, the soon-to-be mother of two hinted at the big news on Instagram.

“Was so excited when Anna Wintour invited the 3 of us to the Met Gala,” the award-winning athlete captioned a slideshow that captured her grinning from ear to ear alongside her husband.

The glowing tennis star’s pregnancy photo carousel also gave fans a closer look at her beautiful Gucci gown. Complete with a white lacy train and crystal embroidered detailing. The custom Gucci gown provided William’s growing baby bump enough room to pop comfortably. But the dress still managed to cinch at the star’s curvy hourglass silhouette.

Williams paired the regal look with a custom headpiece made of pearls courtesy of the LELET NY and a stunning pearl necklace from Tiffany & Co.

While stopping to pose along the red carpet at the Met Gala, Ohanian, 40, palmed the tennis star’s pregnant belly as they smiled for the paparazzi.

In 2017, Williams and her hubby, the co-founder of Reddit, welcomed their first child Alexis Olympia Ohanian.

Williams told Vogue in August that she was excited about expanding her family.

Before closing the curtain on her legendary tennis career of over two decades, the sports titan told Vogue she was excited to spend time with her daughter and add a new addition to the family.

“In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family,” the Nike ambassador told the fashion publication in August, regarding another pregnancy. “I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out.” Olympia has been praying for a sister, she revealed.

The California native was eight weeks pregnant with Olympia when she won her seventh Australian Open in 2017. Williams gave birth to her daughter that year in September, but the aftermath of the delivery was near fatal. After doctors discovered a pulmonary embolism in her arteries, the tennis pro was bedridden for months. Thankfully, the tennis legend was able to bounce back. Williams was back on the court again—this time, with her daughter in tow.

Over the past five years, Williams said she’s never spent more than 23 hours away from her little one–even with her busy career. The tennis star gushed about how she was looking forward to spending more time with her firstborn.

“The fact is that nothing is a sacrifice for me when it comes to Olympia. It all just makes sense,” she added. “I think tennis, by comparison, has always felt like a sacrifice — though it’s one I enjoyed making.”

