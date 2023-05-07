MadameNoire Featured Video

Omarion is gearing up to drop his new album Full Circle: Sonic Book One, this week. On May 3, the former B2K singer enlisted the help of his adorable daughter and son, A’mei and Megaa, to help promote the forthcoming project with a cute video.

The “Ice Box” hitmaker took to his Instagram account Wednesday with a heartwarming video that captured him belting out his new single “Serious” alongside A’mei, 7, and Megaa, 9.

In the video, his daughter donned a cute afro and a mouse ear headband as she shimmied and grooved along with her superstar dad to the R&B ballad. His son also showed off his singing chops. The cutie patootie rocked a slicked-back braided ponytail and a tri-colored sweater as he bobbed his head and recited every lyric to the song.

Fans of the proud father of two gushed about the adorable family moment in the comments section. Some Instagram users got a kick out of A’mei, who was vibing hard to the song.

“Baby girl singing that song like she wrote it, lol. We see you, boo. Get it,” one person commented.

Another fan wrote, “A’mei ain’t playing no games at all.”

One person joked, “Who needs backup when you have them?”

Some “Touch” hitmaker fans were blown away by how much the kids resembled their mother, Apryl Jones.

Omarion and the 36-year-old actress were together for a few years before their very public 2016 split. The ups and downs of their relationship were heavily documented in the first season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. But sadly, they parted ways after welcoming their daughter.

Now, the celebrities work together to co-parent A’Mei and Megaa.

In August 2022, Omarion told The Shade Room that he and Jones were still navigating their relationship as parents.

“We’re still in a transformative state,” the dancer and songwriter clarified. “Like I said, I’m the type of person who likes to leave room for some new ideas, some different methods. I’m all for that. But we are in a transformative state right now.”

The former couple recently came together to celebrate their daughter’s seventh birthday in March. The youngster rang in the big milestone with a mermaid theme party.

On Instagram, the proud parents showered their baby girl with love on her big day.

“Happy birthday to my princess, A’mei,” Apryl captioned a highlight video from the cute 7-year-old girl’s birthday bash.

“The sweetest little soul,” the celebrity mom added.

“You’re 7. My goodness, where has the time gone? You will forever be Mommy’s little girl! Love you to the moon and back, mamas!”

Omarion, 38, kept the love flowing on his page.

“ My baby is 7 on the 7th. My baby is 7 on the 7th. #Amei #Dadgirl solar return,” the singer doted.

“Serious,” his first single from his upcoming album, dropped April 14.

