These five bold women took their sledgehammers and broke right through the barriers trying to keep them out of the building business: Sashe Ivy of Pink Hard Hatz Construction, Robin Thorne of CTI Environmental, Dudly Etienne-Harvard of Dudly’s Professional Services, LLC, Bridget Booker of Reign Construction Inc. and Amber Lawson of Aspire Construction.

The construction industry is highly competitive, and Black women are severely underrepresented in it. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that only 10.9 percent of people working in construction are women, and only 6.7 percent are Black. These companies are working on shifting those numbers.

Pink Hard Hatz Construction

Pink Hard Hatz Construction is based in Chicago and is owned by Sashe Ivy. The founder has over 15 years of experience in construction, as well as a background in real estate. After sitting in on too many meetings that were all men, the entrepreneur decided to lead the way in the changes she wants to see in the industry, and Pink Hard Hatz Construction was born.

Ivy told ABC7 NY that certain clientele prefers female contractors. “I always have work coming because what I’m finding out is that people, especially women and seniors, want to see a woman. They’re tired of being taken advantage of,” explained the CEO.

Pink Hard Hatz Construction handles full home renovations, remodeling projects, home improvements and commercial remodeling and improvements.