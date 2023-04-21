MadameNoire Featured Video

While the afro is a long-established symbol of Black pride, Aevin Dugas’ record-breaking ‘fro is also a physical manifestation of the naturalista’s abundant self-love.

Dugas secured the record for the largest afro on a living woman in April 2023, according to the Guinness Book of World Records [GWR]. When the natural hair queen rocks her voluminous afro in all its glory, her crown is 9.84 inches tall and 10.4 inches wide.

Amazingly, Dugas’ afro boasts an astounding 5-foot-4 inch circumference.

The naturalista first achieved her title in 2010. At the time, her highly impressive hair had a circumference of 4-foot-4 inches. The 47-year-old Reserve, Louisiana resident said her 24-year-long natural hair journey led to her latest title.

Dugas read the Guinness Book of World Records as a child and never thought she’d be on its pages.

The walking hair inspiration said that during her youth, she didn’t see any representation of hair like hers in the book.

“It’s also like a dream because when I was young the first book I’d go look for at the book fair was GWR and the first title I’d look for was ‘longest hair,’ because I thought long, straight hair was everything and my hair wasn’t pretty or good enough.”

“It’s about pride in textured hair which leads to self-love,” she added.

The naturalista embraced her natural hair because she was “tired” of using chemical straighteners to process her hair. She spoke more about her natural hair journey in an Instagram video posted April 19.

Dugas said she thought her hair was absolutely “awful” before she learned to love it. Now however, her pride and self-love is what encourages her to rock her unaltered God-given beauty with confidence.

To care for her hair and maintain her growth, Dugas credits hot oil treatments and regular hair trims.

The naturalista also does a wash day “at least” once every week. She shampoos, conditions and then styles her lengthy textured tresses. Dugas goes for protective styles that keep the ends of her strands “hidden.”

In the caption of a throwback Thursday post she shared in April 2022, the naturalist said:

“I NEVER BRAG AND THIS IS NOT A BRAGGING MOMENT but I DID THAT!👏🏽 [Being featured in GWR] started another level of appreciation for African American #textured hair and I’m proud of myself.”

